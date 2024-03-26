Hamas rejects latest ceasefire proposal, says ‘Israel is ignoring core demands’
Hamas rejects the cease-fire proposal, insisting on core demands including end to war and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. UN Security Council calls for an immediate halt to hostilities and the release of captives. Israel-US dispute erupts over vote.
Hamas has rejected the latest cease-fire proposal, accusing Israel of ignoring its core demands, which include an end to the war and a full withdrawal from Gaza, AP reported.
