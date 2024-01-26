UN judges in the Hague are set to announce their decision on Friday regarding a potential order for Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Reuters, diplomatic efforts are actively underway to negotiate a renewed agreement for a ceasefire and the release of additional Israeli hostages.

On the ground in Gaza, local officials reported on Thursday that Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 20 Palestinians who were waiting for food aid in Gaza City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, six individuals lost their lives in a residence in the Al-Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and at least 50 people were killed in the past 24 hours in Khan Younis, the primary southern city in Gaza, where Israel is currently concentrating its military actions.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), commonly referred to as the World Court, is scheduled to announce its decision on Friday regarding South Africa's plea for urgent measures against Israel. This case alleges that Israel is involved in state-led genocide in the Gaza Strip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reuters reported that during more than three months of conflict, Israel's military campaign has extensively damaged the Gaza Strip, displacing around 1.9 million Palestinians and resulting in the reported deaths of at least 25,900 people, according to officials in Gaza. The offensive was initiated by Israel in October in response to a breach by Hamas militants from Gaza into southern Israel, leading to the killing of 1,200 people and the abduction of 240 hostages.

The ICJ is anticipated to announce its ruling at 5:30 p.m. IST during a one-hour hearing. Although the judges won't adjudicate on the substance of the genocide allegations, a process that might extend over several years, South Africa has petitioned the court for an interim order, requesting Israel to momentarily cease its military operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel has refuted South Africa's allegations, dismissing them as false and “grossly distorted."

Diplomatic efforts are ‘ON’ Meanwhile, diplomatic endeavours to negotiate a break in the conflict continued. Intelligence chiefs from the United States and Israel were scheduled to engage with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Europe over the weekend, as informed by an official to Reuters.

Another source told Reuters about the participation of Egypt's intelligence chief in these discussions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The White House is actively working to secure the release of over 100 remaining Israeli hostages who were captured during Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered the conflict in Gaza. However, substantial differences persist between the demands of the two sides.

Reuters reported citing a source familiar with the negotiations that Israel has put forward a proposal for a 60-day cessation of hostilities. The plan includes the phased release of hostages, starting with civilian women and children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel's military stated early on Friday that its intelligence indicated Hamas was operating from within and around two hospitals, Nasser and Al-Amal, in Khan Younis. Despite Israeli claims, both Hamas and medical workers have denied that militants in Gaza use hospitals as cover for their bases.Also Read: International law is failing displaced Gazans and it's time to act

“The facts on the ground disprove the blatant misinformation that has been disseminated over the last 72 hours falsely claiming that the hospitals are under siege or attack," the Israeli military said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!