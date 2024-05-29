Israeli shelling and airstrikes in Rafah led to at least 37 deaths, sparking international condemnation. Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognized a Palestinian state.

Israeli shelling and airstrikes overnight and on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of at least 37 individuals, the majority of whom were seeking shelter in tents outside the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Here are the top ten updates:

1. As reported by AP, the inferno at the tent camp has sparked widespread international condemnation, with even some of Israel’s closest allies expressing outrage over the military’s expanded offensive into Rafah. Furthermore, as a sign of Israel's increasing isolation on the global stage, Spain, Norway, and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday.

2. The Israeli military indicated that the fire at the tent camp on Sunday might have been triggered by secondary explosions, potentially stemming from weapons belonging to Palestinian militants.

3. The airstrike or the ensuing fire could have also ignited fuel, cooking gas canisters, or other materials present in the camp. According to Gaza health officials, the blaze resulted in the deaths of 45 Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the incident as a “tragic mishap."

4. Algeria has submitted a draft resolution to members of the UN Security Council, urging an end to Israel's offensive in Rafah and an "immediate ceasefire," as reported by AFP.

5. The Israeli military's attack on Rafah, initiated on May 6, led to over one million individuals fleeing the city, as reported by the UN agency aiding Palestinian refugees on Tuesday.

6. Many of these individuals had already been displaced multiple times during the nearly eight-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. As a result, families are now scattered across makeshift tent camps and other areas heavily affected by the war.

7. Late Monday and early Tuesday, shelling targeted Rafah’s western Tel al-Sultan district, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 individuals, as reported by the Palestinian Civil Defense and the Palestinian Red Crescent. Among the casualties, seven were located in tents adjacent to a UN facility, approximately 200 meters from the site of Sunday's fire.

8. “It was a night of horror," said Abdel-Rahman Abu Ismail, a Palestinian from Gaza City who has been sheltering in Tel al-Sultan since December. He said he heard “constant sounds" of explosions overnight and into Tuesday, with fighter jets and drones flying above, AP reported.

9. He said it reminded him of the Israeli invasion of his neighborhood of Shijaiyah in Gaza City, where Israel launched a heavy bombing campaign before sending in ground forces in late 2023. “We saw this before," he said.

10. Most of Gaza’s hospitals are no longer functioning. Rafah’s Kuwait Hospital shut down Monday after a strike near its entrance killed two health workers. On Tuesday afternoon, Gaza's Health Ministry said that an Israeli drone strike targeted tents near a field hospital by the Mediterranean coast west of Rafah, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 individuals, including 13 women.

(With inputs from agencies)

