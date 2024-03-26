US ‘perplexed’ by Benjamin Netanyahu's cancellation of Israeli delegation's US visit
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that they are “perplexed" over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's choice to call off the Israeli delegation's trip to the US. Speaking at a press briefing, Kirby mentioned that the Israeli Prime Minister's Office suggested a perceived shift in US policy, but he clarified that the Biden administration's approach remains unchanged.