White House perplexed over Israeli PM's decision to call off delegation trip to US, despite perceived shift in US policy. Biden admin clarifies no change in approach.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that they are “perplexed" over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's choice to call off the Israeli delegation's trip to the US. Speaking at a press briefing, Kirby mentioned that the Israeli Prime Minister's Office suggested a perceived shift in US policy, but he clarified that the Biden administration's approach remains unchanged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, when asked about US President Joe Biden's reaction to Netanyahu's decision Kirby said, “We're kind of perplexed by this. A couple of points that need to be stated and, in fact, restated. Number one, it's a nonbinding resolution. So, there's no impact at all on Israel and Israel's ability to continue to go after Hamas. Number two, as I said in my opening statement, it does not represent a change at all in our policy."

“It's very consistent with everything that we've been saying we want to get done here. And we get to decide what our policy is. The prime minister's office seems to be indicating through public statements that we somehow changed here. We haven't. And we get to decide what -- what our policy is. It seems like the prime minister's office is choosing to create a perception of daylight here when they don't need to do that. So, again, no change in our policy," he added.

Kirby's statement comes after Netanyahu on Monday cancelled a high-stakes delegation visit to Washington after the US refused to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramzan.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office called the US abstention “a clear departure from the consistent position of the United States at the Security Council since the beginning of the war."

The statement released by Netanyahu's office reads, "The United States has abandoned its policy in the UN today." "In light of the change in the US position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided that the delegation will remain in Israel," it added.

The delegation was expected to arrive in the US this week to discuss the war in Gaza, as Israeli forces are threatening to enter the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a refugee camp where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering from the war, The Hill reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant is in Washington and is expected to meet with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. Tensions have flared between the US and Israel over the war after over 32,000 Palestinians have died.

The rift over Rafah has intensified as the Biden administration starting calling on Israel to consider alternatives to a major ground operation. The resolution approved at the UN on Monday has called for an immediate ceasefire during Ramzan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US said it abstained from the resolution as it did not condemn Hamas. However, it did not vote against it as the broad parameters support hostage release and a humanitarian ceasefire.

The statement reads, “Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear last night that should the US depart from its principled policy and not veto this harmful resolution, he will cancel the Israeli delegation's visit to the United States."

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

