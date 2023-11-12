Israel-Gaza War LIVE: Saudi Arabia and several other Muslim nations on Saturday collectively urged for an immediate halt to military operations in Gaza.
They dismissed Israel's rationale for its actions against Palestinians, asserting that it was not justified as self-defence, Reuters reported.
The joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh urged the International Criminal Court to investigate “war crimes and crimes against humanity that Israel is committing" in the Palestinian territories, according to a final communique, according to Reuters.
Saudi Arabia has actively urged the United States and Israel to cease hostilities in Gaza, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of the kingdom, convening Arab and Muslim leaders to emphasize this plea.
Among those present were Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was reinstated into the Arab League earlier this year.
"There is no other way but to resist Israel. We kiss the hands of Hamas for its resistance against Israel," Raisi said in his address.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians were facing a 'genocidal war' and urged the United States to end Israeli 'aggression'.
Since then, Israel has escalated its assault on Gaza, where 11,078 people had been killed as of Friday, 40% of them children, according to Palestinian officials.
39 babies are at risk of death in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza
The World Health Organization said on Saturday it had lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, and expressed "grave concerns" for the safety of everyone trapped there by the fighting while calling for an immediate ceasefire.
Israeli military says it will help evacuate babies from Gaza hospital
The Israeli military will help evacuate babies trapped in Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital on Sunday, Chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.
"The staff of the Shifa hospital has requested that tomorrow we help the babies in the pediatric department to get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed," Hagari told a news conference. (Reuters)
Three babies die after Gaza's largest hospital went ‘out of service’
Three babies died in the neonatal unit of Al-Shifa Hospital located in northern Gaza after the hospital went "out of service" amid continuous Israeli fire in the vicinity, CNN reported quoting the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health on Saturday.
It reported quoting Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health that the doctors in the neonatal ward are now being forced to carry out artificial respiration by hand on the 36 babies that they are treating in the hospital.
Bursh also said the hospital was "surrounded from all four directions," estimating that 400 people were being treated at the hospital and around 20,000 displaced people seeking shelter in the hospital complex.
The spokesman for the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, Dr. Ashraf al-Qidra said he was trapped inside the al-Shifa complex. (ANI)
What Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said at the Islamic-Arab summit?
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said a lack of concrete punitive measures against Israel would render the summit toothless.
"If we do not have real tools for pressure, then any step we take or speech we give will have no meaning," said Assad, who was welcomed back into the Arab fold this year after an extended rift over his country's civil war.
He said no Middle Eastern country should engage in any "political process" with Israel, including developing economic relations, until a lasting ceasefire is reached. (AFP)
US accomplice in Israel 'crimes': Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the US government is the "main perpetrator" and "accomplice" of the confrontation between Israel and Hamas.
"US government is the main perpetrator and accomplice to this crime. Israel is the illegitimate child of America. It is America that has preferred support it over the sacred lives of thousands of oppressed Palestinian children. By immediately forming its security cabinet in the occupied territories, America encouraged the Zionist regime to carry out criminal operations against the helpless people of Gaza and called it legitimate defence," he said. (ANI)
Palestinians facing a ‘genocidal war’, says Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians were facing a 'genocidal war' and urged the United States to end Israeli 'aggression'. (Reuters)
