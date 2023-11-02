LIVE UPDATES

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: 15 Israeli soldiers killed during ground invasion in Gaza, Bidens calls for ‘pause’

4 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: At least 15 Israeli soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion in Gaza since Tuesday as its forces press deeper into the enclave, attacking dozens of targets affiliated with its Hamas terror group.