Israel-Gaza War LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas is part of an axis of evil Iran has formed.
Meanwhile, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan characterized Hamas as a group with intentions similar to that of the ‘Nazis’ and emphasized that the organization does not appear to seek a resolution to the conflict.
Erdan said that Hamas is interested in the annihilation of the Jewish people.
Israel's armed forces have reported conducting operations that targeted over 600 militant sites in recent days, as they escalate their ground actions in the region.
This comes at a critical juncture in the conflict, with Palestinian civilians facing severe shortages of essential supplies such as fuel, food, and safe drinking water, as the conflict enters its fourth week.
More than 8,300 people have been killed — 66% of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health.
German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza confirmed dead
German-Israeli woman, Shani Louk, 23, who was taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 assault has been confirmed dead, her family said Monday, according to The Times of Israel.
Louk attended a rave party close to the Gaza border when Hamas terrorists attacked and killed about 260 people.
"Unfortunately we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive," Louk's mother Ricarda told the German outlet RTL. Louk's family was informed of her death overnight. (ANI)
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza and frees Hamas captive; Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire
Israeli ground forces pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday, advancing in tanks and other armoured vehicles on the territory’s main city and freeing a soldier held captive by Hamas militants.
The Israeli prime minister rejected calls for a cease-fire as airstrikes landed near hospitals where thousands of Palestinians are sheltering beside the wounded.
The military said a soldier captured during Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 incursion was rescued in Gaza — the first rescue since the weekslong war began. Military officials provided few details but said in a statement that Pvt. Ori Megidish, 19, was “doing well" and had met with her family. (AP)
An Israeli ministry, in a 'concept paper,' proposes transferring Gaza civilians to Egypt's Sinai
An Israeli government ministry has drafted a wartime proposal to transfer the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people to Egypt's Sinai peninsula, drawing condemnation from the Palestinians and worsening tensions with Cairo.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office played down the report compiled by the Intelligence Ministry as a hypothetical exercise — a “concept paper." But its conclusions deepened long-standing Egyptian fears that Israel wants to make Gaza into Egypt's problem, and revived for Palestinians memories of their greatest trauma — the uprooting of hundreds of thousands of people who fled or were forced from their homes during the fighting surrounding Israel's creation in 1948. (AP)
Hamas releases video it says shows Gaza women hostages
Hamas on Monday released a video it said showed three women from the more than 230 people Israel says were abducted by militants and taken to Gaza during the October 7 attacks.
The Palestinian Islamist group referred to the women in the 76-second video as "Zionist detainees" but it was not immediately possible to verify their identities.
Sitting on plastic chairs against a white tile wall, one of the women urges Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a prisoner exchange for the release of all captives.
Speaking in Hebrew, she becomes very agitated and starts shouting, almost screaming by the end, as the other two sitting either side of her remain silent.
-AFP
Hamas video shows women abducted in Israel attacks
Hamas released Monday a video showing three of the more than 230 people Israel says were seized by Palestinian militants in massive October 7 raids that triggered an all-out war in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the anguished images of the three women as "cruel psychological propaganda" and vowed to "do everything to bring home all the kidnapped and missing people". (AFP)
Israeli forces attack Gaza's main city from two directions
Armoured Israeli forces attacked the Gaza Strip's main city from two directions on Monday and targeted the main road linking it to the south of Gaza, witnesses said, drawing more international appeals for Palestinian civilians to be protected.
Israel said its forces freed a soldier from Hamas captivity, one of 239 hostages Israel says were captured on Oct. 7 by Hamas gunmen from Gaza who rampaged through southern Israeli communities, killing over 1,400 people. (Reuters)
Putin claims without proof that airport riots targeting Israelis were staged from Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday charged without offering evidence that Western spy agencies and their Ukrainian agents have helped engineer a riot in the southern region of Dagestan, where a mob stormed the airport after a flight from Israel landed there.
More than 20 people were hurt — none Israelis — in clashes that Putin cast as part of US efforts to weaken Russia. (PTI)
'Hamas, a part of an axis of evil Iran has formed,' says Benjamin Netanyahu
“Hamas is a part of the axis of evil Iran has formed, an axis of terror that works by arming, training and financing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and other terror proxies throughout the Middle East and beyond the Middle East," said Benjamin Netanyahu.
'This is a turning point for leaders and nations,' says Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “The horrors that Hamas perpetrated on October 7, remind us that we will not realize the promise of a better future unless we, the civilized world, are willing to fight the barbarians because the barbarians are willing to fight us...This is a turning point, a turning point for leaders and nations. It is time for all of us to decide if we are willing to fight for a future of hope and promise or surrender to tyranny and terror. Now rest assured, Israel will fight. Since October 7, Israel has been at war. Israel did not start this war. Israel did not want this war. But Israel will win this war."
Netanyahu Rules Out Cease-Fire, UN Warns on Syria
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed calls to resign over security failures in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, and ruled out a cease-fire with the militant group as the army intensifies ground operations in Gaza. The military said it freed a female soldier held captive in the territory.
A top Israeli official said aid flows to Gaza are poised to increase as concern mounts over the humanitarian situation. Authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll since the war erupted has surpassed 8,300. (Bloomberg)
UN agency in Gaza says urgent cease-fire is 'matter of life and death' for millions of Palestinians
The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees told a U.N. emergency meeting Monday “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions," accusing Israel of “collective punishment" of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians.
Putin holds meeting to discuss anti-Israel mob in Dagestan
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top government officials to address antisemitic protests in a predominantly Muslim region of the country, demonstrations he blamed on Ukraine and Western interference.
“Events in Makhachkala are inspired, among other things, through social networks, from Ukraine’s territory, by Western intelligence services," Putin said in a speech broadcast by the state-run Rossiya 24 television channel. (Bloomberg)
Hamas says it fires on Israeli forces pressing ground assault
Hamas said its militants in Gaza fired anti-tank missiles at Israel's invading forces early on Tuesday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed calls for a halt to fighting that has deepened the Palestinian enclave's humanitarian crisis.
Israel has expanded ground operations in Gaza as it seeks to punish the Strip's ruling Hamas movement for a deadly gun rampage three weeks ago that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people. (Reuters)
'Hamas used Palestinians as human shields, building terror bases under hospitals,' says Gilad Erdan| WATCH
Ambassador of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan said, “When Hamas took power in Gaza in 2007, they murdered hundreds of Palestinians with their own hands...They used Palestinians as human shields, building terror bases under hospitals and missile launchers next to schools. What do you expect us to do?"
Erdan added, “They hoard medical supplies, food, and fuel for themselves when these resources could benefit their people...Hamas is holding roughly half a million litres of fuel right now...In any discussion about lack of fuel, your demands should be directed at Hamas. Israel has approved more than dozens of daily trucks of humanitarian supplies, including food, water, and medical equipment. But Israel refuses to supply the enemy Hamas with any aid in accordance with international law." (ANI)
‘Israel certainly making effort to minimize civilian casualties,' says White House
White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Monday (local time) said that he thinks Israel is "certainly" making an effort to minimize humanitarian casualties in Gaza.
While addressing a press briefing on Monday (local time), he said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken about the efforts that they are making to try to avoid civilian casualties. He noted that there have been civilian casualties amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and added that the Israel Defence Force's goal is to go after Hamas terrorists and not after civilians. (ANI)
UK PM Rishi Sunak chairs domestic security meet amid Israel-Gaza conflict
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is chairing a high-level meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on Monday to assess domestic security issues for the UK amid the Israel-Gaza conflict and against the backdrop of widespread protests on the streets of the country. (PTI)
‘Hamas are modern-day Nazis, they are rulers of Gaza,’ says Israeli envoy Gilad Erdan at UN
Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has called Hamas "modern-day Nazis" and added that the terrorist group is not seeking a solution to the conflict. He said that Hamas is interested in the annihilation of the Jewish people.
While addressing the UN Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas war on Monday (local time), he said, “Hamas are modern-day Nazis. From their appalling inhumane violence to identical genocidal ideologies, Hamas is not seeking a solution to the conflict. They are not interested in dialogue. The only solution Hamas is interested in is the final solution, the annihilation of the Jewish people and may I remind my colleagues, they are rulers of Gaza and not you." (ANI)
