Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden called for a humanitarian “pause" in the Israel-Hamas war after his campaign speech Wednesday evening was interrupted by a protester calling for a cease-fire. The call was a subtle departure for Biden and top White House aides, who throughout the Mideast crisis have been steadfast in stating they will not dictate how the Israelis carry out their military operations in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.
Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan characterized Hamas as a group with intentions similar to that of the ‘Nazis’ and emphasized that the organization does not appear to seek a resolution to the conflict. Erdan said that Hamas is interested in the annihilation of the Jewish people.
Israel's armed forces have reported conducting operations that targeted over 600 militant sites in recent days, as they escalate their ground actions in the region. This comes at a critical juncture in the conflict, with Palestinian civilians facing severe shortages of essential supplies such as fuel, food, and safe drinking water, as the conflict enters its fourth week.
More than 8,300 people have been killed — 66% of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health.
Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas militants ought to “pause" fighting in order to allow time to free hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of supporting a full ceasefire.
Biden made the comments while replying to a protester during a political fundraiser in Minneapolis. The president had traveled to Minnesota to garner support for his economic policies and raise money for his reelection.
A senior member of Hamas hailed the attack it carried out in Israel on October 7 and stressed that if given a chance, the terror group will repeat similar assaults many times in the future until Israel is exterminated, reported The Times of Israel.
Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas's political bureau shared his remarks in an interview with Lebanese Television channel LBC, which was later translated and published on Wednesday by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), according to The Times of Israel.
Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Thursday it destroyed an Israeli drone over south Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, an account disputed by Israel's military which confirmed the missile launch but said its aircraft suffered "no damage".
All 10 Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members wishing to leave Gaza have evacuated to Egypt, the top government spokesperson said on Thursday.
Speaking at a regular press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno added that one Japanese national living in Gaza remains there with family.
Israel-Hamas war entered its 27th day on Thursday resulting in thousands of deaths and leaving lakhs of Gaza citizens homeless. US President Joe Biden has exerted pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give Palestinians at least a brief reprieve from the relentless military operation. Israeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City.
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry. They were hit by airstrikes, smashed by misfired rockets, burned by blasts and crushed by buildings, and among them were newborns and toddlers, avid readers, aspiring journalists and boys who thought they'd be safe in a church.
The Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday displayed the posters of its citizens who were kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas terrorists following the October 7 attack.
On October 7, over 2000 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip. More than 200 innocent civilians were abducted from Israel into the Gaza Strip. Their whereabouts remain unknown.
Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 1.
More foreign nationals prepared to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday as the enclave's Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israel's attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, strikes that U.N. human rights officials said could be war crimes.
At least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a deal among Israel, Egypt and Hamas.
Israeli ground troops have advanced to “the gates of Gaza City" in heavy fighting with militants, the military said Wednesday, as hundreds of foreign nationals and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza after more than three weeks under siege.
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in just 3 weeks of the Israel-Hamas war.
US President Joe Biden said Israel and Hamas militants ought to “pause" fighting in order to allow time to free hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of supporting a full cease-fire.
Walmart Foundation, the philanthropy arm of the U.S. retailer, has pledged $1 million to an Israeli disaster relief and emergency medical service organization.
Walmart's donation, reported by the Jerusalem Post on Friday, joins a list of similar funding efforts by big U.S. corporations to provide relief for Israelis injured after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. UBS, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are among companies to have pledged aid to Israel.
