comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ News / World/  Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for ‘humanitarian truce’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for ‘humanitarian truce’

2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Livemint

Israel-Gaza War LIVE: India opted to abstain from voting in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, leading to a cessation of hostilities.

Israel-Gaza War LIVE: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan speaks after the adoption of a draft resolution during an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 27, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar (REUTERS)Premium
Israel-Gaza War LIVE: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan speaks after the adoption of a draft resolution during an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 27, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar (REUTERS)

Israel-Gaza War LIVE: Israel intensified its attacks in the Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant disruption of internet and communication services, as reported by The Associated Press (AP).

Meanwhile, Hamas announced on Saturday that its fighters in Gaza are prepared to respond with full force to Israeli attacks, as Israel expanded its air and ground operations in the Palestinian enclave.

Reuters reported, that the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group, which governs the region, previously stated that its fighters were engaging in clashes with Israeli troops in areas close to the border with Israel. This came in response to Israel's reports of escalated attacks in Gaza.

"In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight," Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised news briefing on Friday evening.

Check all the Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates here

28 Oct 2023, 06:37:04 AM IST

‘We urge parties to de-escalate, eschew violence,’ India on Israel-Hamas war at UN

“Deeply concerned" over the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, India at the UN urged both parties to “de-escalate, eschew violence."

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel on Friday (local time) in her remarks at the United Nations General Assembly Emergency Special Session on the Israel-Hamas war said, “India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility." (ANI)

28 Oct 2023, 06:35:57 AM IST

Iran warns of new fronts against the US if Gaza war drags on

Iran’s foreign minister warned that new fronts would open against the US if it keeps up unequivocal support for Israel, escalating a rhetorical back-and-forth that has stoked fears the Israeli conflict with Hamas will spread into a wider regional war. (Bloomberg)

28 Oct 2023, 06:35:11 AM IST

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

Hamas said on Saturday its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

The Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza said earlier its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after Israel reported intensified attacks in Gaza. (Reuters)

28 Oct 2023, 06:34:53 AM IST

UN calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza as Israel expands activity in the territory

The Israeli military says its ground forces will expand their activities in Gaza Friday night. The announcement came hours after Israeli forces conducted a second ground raid in as many days and after Israel’s defense minister said the country expects to launch a long and difficult ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory. (AP)

28 Oct 2023, 06:31:14 AM IST

India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against Hamas after unprecedented attacks by the militant group on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people. (PTI)

28 Oct 2023, 06:28:49 AM IST

UN calls for 'humanitarian truce' in Gaza as Israel expands activity in the territory

The Israeli military says its ground forces will expand their activities in Gaza Friday night. The announcement came hours after Israeli forces conducted a second ground raid in as many days and after Israel's defense minister said the country expects to launch a long and difficult ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory. (PTI)

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App