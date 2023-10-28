Israel-Gaza War LIVE: Israel intensified its attacks in the Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant disruption of internet and communication services, as reported by The Associated Press (AP).
Meanwhile, Hamas announced on Saturday that its fighters in Gaza are prepared to respond with full force to Israeli attacks, as Israel expanded its air and ground operations in the Palestinian enclave.
Reuters reported, that the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group, which governs the region, previously stated that its fighters were engaging in clashes with Israeli troops in areas close to the border with Israel. This came in response to Israel's reports of escalated attacks in Gaza.
"In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight," Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised news briefing on Friday evening.
‘We urge parties to de-escalate, eschew violence,’ India on Israel-Hamas war at UN
“Deeply concerned" over the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, India at the UN urged both parties to “de-escalate, eschew violence."
India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel on Friday (local time) in her remarks at the United Nations General Assembly Emergency Special Session on the Israel-Hamas war said, “India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and the astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility." (ANI)
Iran warns of new fronts against the US if Gaza war drags on
Iran’s foreign minister warned that new fronts would open against the US if it keeps up unequivocal support for Israel, escalating a rhetorical back-and-forth that has stoked fears the Israeli conflict with Hamas will spread into a wider regional war. (Bloomberg)
Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations
Hamas said on Saturday its militants in Gaza were ready to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave.
The Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza said earlier its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after Israel reported intensified attacks in Gaza. (Reuters)
UN calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza as Israel expands activity in the territory
The Israeli military says its ground forces will expand their activities in Gaza Friday night. The announcement came hours after Israeli forces conducted a second ground raid in as many days and after Israel’s defense minister said the country expects to launch a long and difficult ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory. (AP)
India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict
India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.
Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against Hamas after unprecedented attacks by the militant group on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people. (PTI)
