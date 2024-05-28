Israel-Palestine war: UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting after deadly Israeli strike on Gaza camp kills 45
The UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting after the deadly Israeli strike on the Gaza camp. Netanyahu admits 'tragic mistake' in the strike resulting in civilian deaths. International criticism against Israel intensifies over conflict with Hamas.
The United Nations Security Council has convened an emergency session scheduled for Tuesday following a devastating Israeli airstrike on a displaced persons camp in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, newswire AFP reported.