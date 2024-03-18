‘Wholly inappropriate,’ Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu slams US criticism amid Hamas conflict, rejects calls for polls
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu criticizes the US for questioning his leadership during the conflict with Hamas, rejecting calls for a new election as 'wholly inappropriate.'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly criticized the United States for increasing scrutiny of his leadership during the ongoing conflict with Hamas and labelled calls for a new election as “wholly inappropriate."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message