Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Trump to receive hero's welcome; Hamas releases list of living hostages to be released

  • Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Israel expects the remaining hostages to begin returning early on Monday, with 20 survivors to be released together, followed by the handover of 28 others, 26 dead and two whose fate is unknown. Get all the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE updates here on LiveMint!

Mausam Jha
Updated13 Oct 2025, 10:06:10 AM IST
Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: A Jewish man wears a kippah printed with the image of U.S. President Donald Trump during a gathering at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, before the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: A Jewish man wears a kippah printed with the image of U.S. President Donald Trump during a gathering at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, before the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)(AP)

Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on Monday amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which he played a key role in brokering, enters its fourth day.

During his brief visit to Israel, Trump is expected to meet with families of hostages and also address the Israeli parliament.

The expected release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners marks a cautious step forward in a conflict that has defied resolution for years.

Trump to be awarded Israel's highest civilian award

"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement issued by his office, AFP reported.

“It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour.”

Trump will also be awarded Israel's highest civilian award. Israel's presidential award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the state of Israel or to humanity, the presidency said, according to the report.

“Summit for Peace”

The presidents of the United States and Egypt will co-host a high-level “Summit for Peace” on Monday, aiming to build international support for ending the two-year war in Gaza following a breakthrough ceasefire deal.

Neither Israel nor Hamas — which do not engage in direct talks — is expected to attend. Israel has also ruled out any role for the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority in Gaza, although its leader is set to participate in the summit.

Leaders from Turkey, Jordan, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, the United Nations, and the European Union have confirmed their attendance.

Israel-Gaza ceasefire

The ceasefire, which began on Friday, represents a significant step toward ending the two-year conflict sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

Since then, the war has resulted in the deaths of around 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

While the ministry does not distinguish between civilians and fighters, it reports that about half of those killed were women and children.

Roughly 90% of Gaza's 2 million residents have been displaced. Although the ministry operates under Hamas, the United Nations and many independent experts regard its casualty figures as the most reliable available.

13 Oct 2025, 10:06:08 AM IST

Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Israeli Air Force choppers over Re'im base | Watch

The two sides came under pressure from the United States, Arab countries and Turkey to agree on the ceasefire's first phase.

13 Oct 2025, 10:04:38 AM IST

Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Hamas releases list of the 20 living hostages

Hamas on Monday released the names of 20 living hostages set to be freed under the ongoing ceasefire agreement in the Israel-Hamas war.

The release coincides with the expected exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, timed with U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Israel and Egypt to mark the ceasefire milestone.

