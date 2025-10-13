Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Trump to receive hero's welcome; Hamas releases list of living hostages to be released

Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on Monday amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which he played a key role in brokering, enters its fourth day.

During his brief visit to Israel, Trump is expected to meet with families of hostages and also address the Israeli parliament.

The expected release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners marks a cautious step forward in a conflict that has defied resolution for years.

Trump to be awarded Israel's highest civilian award

"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement issued by his office, AFP reported.

“It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour.”

Trump will also be awarded Israel's highest civilian award. Israel's presidential award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the state of Israel or to humanity, the presidency said, according to the report.

“Summit for Peace”

The presidents of the United States and Egypt will co-host a high-level “Summit for Peace” on Monday, aiming to build international support for ending the two-year war in Gaza following a breakthrough ceasefire deal.

Neither Israel nor Hamas — which do not engage in direct talks — is expected to attend. Israel has also ruled out any role for the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority in Gaza, although its leader is set to participate in the summit.

Leaders from Turkey, Jordan, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, the United Nations, and the European Union have confirmed their attendance.

Israel-Gaza ceasefire

The ceasefire, which began on Friday, represents a significant step toward ending the two-year conflict sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

Since then, the war has resulted in the deaths of around 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

While the ministry does not distinguish between civilians and fighters, it reports that about half of those killed were women and children.

Roughly 90% of Gaza's 2 million residents have been displaced. Although the ministry operates under Hamas, the United Nations and many independent experts regard its casualty figures as the most reliable available.