Subscribe

Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Hostage handover process begins, seven Israelis handed over to Red Cross

  • Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Israel expects the remaining hostages to begin returning early on Monday, with 20 survivors to be released together, followed by the handover of 28 others, 26 dead and two whose fate is unknown. Get all the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE updates here on LiveMint!

Mausam Jha
Updated13 Oct 2025, 11:22:22 AM IST
Advertisement
Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances move towards the eastern Gaza Strip from Khan Yunis in the southern of the besieged territory on October 13, 2025, ahead of the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 attacks two years ago. On the other side, a Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up a first batch of Israeli hostages to be freed by Hamas as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, the Israeli military said on October 13. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances move towards the eastern Gaza Strip from Khan Yunis in the southern of the besieged territory on October 13, 2025, ahead of the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 attacks two years ago. On the other side, a Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up a first batch of Israeli hostages to be freed by Hamas as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, the Israeli military said on October 13. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)(AFP)

Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: The International Committee of the Red Cross was moving on Monday toward a site to collect several hostages held by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said, as reported by Reuters.

The Israeli military said others would be released later.

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on Monday amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which he played a key role in brokering, entering its fourth day.

During his brief visit to Israel, Trump is expected to meet with families of hostages and also address the Israeli parliament.

The expected release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners marks a cautious step forward in a conflict that has defied resolution for years.

Trump to be awarded Israel's highest civilian award

"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement issued by his office, AFP reported.

“It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour.”

Trump will also be awarded Israel's highest civilian award. Israel's presidential award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the state of Israel or to humanity, the presidency said, according to the report.

“Summit for Peace”

The presidents of the United States and Egypt will co-host a high-level “Summit for Peace” on Monday, aiming to build international support for ending the two-year war in Gaza following a breakthrough ceasefire deal.

Neither Israel nor Hamas — which do not engage in direct talks — is expected to attend. Israel has also ruled out any role for the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority in Gaza, although its leader is set to participate in the summit.

Leaders from Turkey, Jordan, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, the United Nations, and the European Union have confirmed their attendance.

Israel-Gaza ceasefire

The ceasefire, which began on Friday, represents a significant step toward ending the two-year conflict sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

Since then, the war has resulted in the deaths of around 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

While the ministry does not distinguish between civilians and fighters, it reports that about half of those killed were women and children.

Roughly 90% of Gaza's 2 million residents have been displaced. Although the ministry operates under Hamas, the United Nations and many independent experts regard its casualty figures as the most reliable available.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
13 Oct 2025, 11:22:20 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: Israelis celebrate the return of hostages after ceasefire

People react at 'Hostages Square' as they await the return of Israeli hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
13 Oct 2025, 11:13:09 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: Israeli forces en route to absorption complex in Re'im | See photos

13 Oct 2025, 11:08:30 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: UK pledges $27 million in latest aid package for Gaza

Britain will provide a 20 million pound ($27 million) aid package to deliver water, sanitation and hygiene services in Gaza, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday, as he arrived in Egypt for a world leaders' summit on ending the conflict, Reuters reported.

13 Oct 2025, 10:51:13 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: Hamas publishes a list of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners

Hamas on Monday published list of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners it said will be released in Israel-Hamas war ceasefire. The release comes after the militant group offered a list of the 20 living hostages it would release as part of the deal, AP reported.

Advertisement
13 Oct 2025, 10:47:49 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: Hours before Trump arrival Hamas to release 20 Hostages | Watch

13 Oct 2025, 10:45:36 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: Who will rule Gaza?

While reaching this point was challenging, pushing forward with efforts to end the war will continue to test US President Trump's patience and ability to stay focused.

There's also no certainty that the ceasefire will mark a real turning point in a region where temporary pauses in violence are far more common than lasting peace. Read here.

13 Oct 2025, 10:44:36 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: Who are the seven hostages released by Hamas?

The seven hostages reportedly released from captivity are brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Matan Angrest, Eitan Mor, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, and Alon Ohel, according to a report by Israel War Room.

Advertisement
13 Oct 2025, 10:42:40 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: Seven Israeli hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza

Seven Israeli hostages have reportedly been handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, according to a report by Israel War Room.

13 Oct 2025, 10:28:59 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: ‘You have to get people taken care of first,’ says Trump on rebuilding Gaza | Watch

13 Oct 2025, 10:24:22 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: 'Iran is grateful,' says Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X, “Iran is grateful for President El-Sisi's invitation to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit. While favoring diplomatic engagement, neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us. Having said that, Iran welcomes any initiative that ends Israel's Genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces. Palestinians are fully entitled to secure their fundamental right of self-determination, and all States remain obliged, more than ever, to assist them in their lawful & legitimate cause. Iran has always been, and will always remain, a vital force for peace in the region. Contrary to the genocidal Israeli regime, Iran is not after Forever Wars —particularly on the dime of its purported allies— but seeks Forever Peace, Prosperity, and Cooperation.”

Advertisement
13 Oct 2025, 10:21:59 AM IST

Gaza Peace Summit LIVE: Red Cross en route to Northern Gaza for hostage handover, says Israeli military

Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to a meeting point in the Northern Gaza Strip where several hostages will be transferred into their custody, Reuters reported.

13 Oct 2025, 10:19:56 AM IST

Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Iran says it's ‘grateful’ but refuses to ‘engage with counterparts who…’ as it snubs Sisi’s Gaza peace summit invite

Iran has declined an invitation to attend the Gaza Peace Summit, also known as the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, to be held in Egypt on Monday, 13 October. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the decision on Sunday via X, saying that “Iran is grateful”, while also adding, “neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us.” Read here.

Advertisement
13 Oct 2025, 10:06:08 AM IST

Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Israeli Air Force choppers over Re'im base | Watch

The two sides came under pressure from the United States, Arab countries and Turkey to agree on the ceasefire's first phase.

13 Oct 2025, 10:04:38 AM IST

Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Hamas releases list of the 20 living hostages

Hamas on Monday released the names of 20 living hostages set to be freed under the ongoing ceasefire agreement in the Israel-Hamas war.

The release coincides with the expected exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, timed with U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Israel and Egypt to mark the ceasefire milestone.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldIsrael Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Hostage handover process begins, seven Israelis handed over to Red Cross
Read Next Story