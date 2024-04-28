Active Stocks
Hamas delegation heads to Egypt for Gaza truce talks, Israel agrees to pause Rafah offensive until...

Livemint

Israel-Hamas ceasefire negotiations ongoing amid Rafah offensive threat. Hamas delegation to Egypt to respond to Tel Aviv's new proposal. US advises Israel to address concerns before Rafah actions.

Premium

Efforts to broker an Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal continued this week against the looming threat of a Rafah offensive. A Hamas delegation will arrive in Egypt on Monday to deliver its response to a new hostage and truce counter-proposal from Tel Aviv. Meanwhile the White House insisted that Israel had agreed to listen to US concerns before making any move towards Rafah. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also departed for Saudi Arabia on Sunday — seen by many as ‘one last chance’ for negotiations.

Here are the latest developments:

  • A Hamas delegation will visit Cairo on Monday for talks aimed at securing a ceasefire, a Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday, as mediators stepped up efforts to reach a deal ahead of an Israeli assault on the southern city of Rafah.
  • Israel has agreed to listen to U.S. concerns and thoughts before it launches an invasion of the border city of Rafah in Gaza, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 28 Apr 2024, 11:08 PM IST
