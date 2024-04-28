Hamas delegation heads to Egypt for Gaza truce talks, Israel agrees to pause Rafah offensive until...
Israel-Hamas ceasefire negotiations ongoing amid Rafah offensive threat. Hamas delegation to Egypt to respond to Tel Aviv's new proposal. US advises Israel to address concerns before Rafah actions.
Efforts to broker an Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal continued this week against the looming threat of a Rafah offensive. A Hamas delegation will arrive in Egypt on Monday to deliver its response to a new hostage and truce counter-proposal from Tel Aviv. Meanwhile the White House insisted that Israel had agreed to listen to US concerns before making any move towards Rafah. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also departed for Saudi Arabia on Sunday — seen by many as ‘one last chance’ for negotiations.