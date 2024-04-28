Efforts to broker an Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal continued this week against the looming threat of a Rafah offensive. A Hamas delegation will arrive in Egypt on Monday to deliver its response to a new hostage and truce counter-proposal from Tel Aviv. Meanwhile the White House insisted that Israel had agreed to listen to US concerns before making any move towards Rafah. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also departed for Saudi Arabia on Sunday — seen by many as ‘one last chance’ for negotiations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}