'My Hamas captor gave me a ring...': Freed Israeli hostage recalls Gaza ordeal

An Israeli woman kept captive by Hamas for nearly two months received a marriage proposal from a militant during her time in Gaza. Noga Weiss revealed on Thursday that one of her captors had brought her a ring and told her they would get married. The 18-year-old was taken alongside her mother during the October 7 attack and released during ag prisoner exchange on November 25.

“He gave me a ring on day 14…and I stayed with him until day 50. He told me: Everyone will be released, but you will stay here with me and have my children. I pretended to laugh so he wouldn’t shoot me in the head," she recalled in conversation with Channel 12.

The Hamas militant also reunited Weiss with her kidnapped mother in order to ask for her hand in marriage. The latter however refused to play along and repeatedly rejected the proposal. Meytal — one of Weiss' sisters — told the publication that Shiri (their mother) had yelled at the Hamas captor until he understood the rejection clearly.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!