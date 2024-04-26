'My Hamas captor gave me a ring...': Freed Israeli hostage recalls Gaza ordeal
An Israeli woman kept captive by Hamas for nearly two months received a marriage proposal from a militant during her time in Gaza. Noga Weiss revealed on Thursday that one of her captors had brought her a ring and told her they would get married. The 18-year-old was taken alongside her mother during the October 7 attack and released during ag prisoner exchange on November 25.