'Last chance': Israel issues strong warning ahead of Rafah offensive as Hamas reviews Gaza ceasefire proposal
Israel issued a stern warning, saying that it was giving the ongoing negotiations to secure a hostage deal a 'last chance' before launching a ground offensive in the 'land port' between Gaza and Egypt
Amid rising tensions in West Asia and fears of the ongoing conflict between the Israeli forces and Hamas spreading to Rafah, which is home to several refugee camps; Israel issued a stern warning, saying that it was giving the ongoing negotiations to secure a hostage deal a 'last chance' before launching a ground offensive in the 'land port' between Gaza and Egypt, the Times of Israel reported.