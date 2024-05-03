Pro-Palestinian campus protests go global, Houthis extend offer to students suspended amid US crackdown
Pro-Palestine protests broke out in several countries this week as the war in Gaza neared its seventh month. More than 2,000 people have been arrested during agitations on US college campuses in the last two weeks. Protests have also spread to neighbouring Canada and Mexico with many urging the government to break diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv. Demonstrations and sit-in agitations are also underway on college campuses across large swathes of Europe, Asia and the Middle East.