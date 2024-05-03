Active Stocks
World/  Pro-Palestinian campus protests go global, Houthis extend offer to students suspended amid US crackdown
Pro-Palestinian campus protests go global, Houthis extend offer to students suspended amid US crackdown

Houthis offer education to students suspended in US protest crackdown

Pro-Palestinian supporters wave flags during a student encampment at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver (AP)

Pro-Palestine protests broke out in several countries this week as the war in Gaza neared its seventh month. More than 2,000 people have been arrested during agitations on US college campuses in the last two weeks. Protests have also spread to neighbouring Canada and Mexico with many urging the government to break diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv. Demonstrations and sit-in agitations are also underway on college campuses across large swathes of Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The crackdown has also prompted the Iran-aligned Houthi militia in Yemen to offer a place to suspended students. Sanaa University had issued a statement applauding the "humanitarian" position of the students in the United States and said they could continue their studies in Yemen.

“We are serious about welcoming students that have been suspended from US universities for supporting Palestinians. We are fighting this battle with Palestine in every way we can," an official at the Houthi-run Sanaa University told Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 03 May 2024, 04:01 PM IST
