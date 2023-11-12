Amid war with Hamas, Israel announces ‘historic agreement’ to sell air defence system to NATO member Finland
Israel's cabinet minister announces a 317 million euro deal to sell its David's Sling air defence system to Finland, despite the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.
Despite the ongoing war with Hamas fighters from Gaza, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet minister announced a 317 million euro ($340 million) deal for the sale of its David's Sling air defence system to new NATO member Finland.
