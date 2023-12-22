'Pallywood': Disinformation and dehumanization in the Gaza War
Gaza faces a historic humanitarian crisis induced by Israel's war on Hamas, with a death toll of 20,000 and growing mistrust from the world.
The Gaza Strip- a Palestinian land, governed by Hamas fighters and now facing a historic humanitarian crisis of death, starvation, and an impending epidemic-all induced by Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, in the name of a war to ‘eliminate’ Hamas. The fight unleashed upon Gaza is not new. The land that witnessed “Nakba", not only faces the threat of completely irreversible destruction, it also faces the mistrust of the world.