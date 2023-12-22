Israel-Hamas: UN security council passes resolution to boost Gaza aid delivery, stops shy of demanding ceasefire
The UN security council has passed the resolution on Gaza aid delivery with 13 votes in favor, zero votes against and two abstentions
The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution to boost Gaza aid delivery after Israel broadened their ground offensive. The UN Security Council passed the resolution on Gaza aid delivery with 13 votes in favor, zero votes against, and two abstentions. Russia, and United States abstained from voting on the resolution.