Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal on Wednesday — temporarily pausing the devastating 15-month Gaza war. The development came after weeks of painstaking negotiations in Qatar and raised fresh hope of a permanent truce in the region.

Mediators indicate that the deal promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in phases, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. It would also allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes. It also would flood badly needed humanitarian aid into a devastated territory.

Reports citing US officials and Hamas representatives confirmed that a deal had been reached. Meanwhile a senior Israeli official told AP that the details were still being ironed out. Any agreement Will need to be approved by Israeli Cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet, but is expected to go into effect in the coming days.

According to reports, thousands of Gaza residents were spotted celebrating on Wednesday as the news broke. AFP journalists in central Gaza's Deir el-Balah and other areas witnessed people gathering in groups, hugging and taking photos with their mobile phones to mark the announcement.

What do we know about the ceasefire deal? The deal is expected to deliver an initial six-week halt to fighting that is to be accompanied by the opening of negotiations on ending the war altogether. Many longer-term questions about postwar Gaza remain, including who will rule the territory or oversee the daunting task of reconstruction.

33 of the nearly 100 hostages will be reunited with their loved ones during this time — after months in captivity with no contact with the outside world, though it's unclear if all are alive. It remained unclear exactly when and how many displaced Palestinians would be able to return to what remains of their homes and whether the agreement would lead to a complete end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza — key Hamas demands for releasing the remaining captives.