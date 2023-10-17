Amid the Israel-Hamas war, numerous individuals who are showing support for the hostages and their families are currently engaged in protests, expressing their dissatisfaction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's management of the crisis.

As reported by The Times of Israel, Levy, 62, a protestor, from Tel Aviv, said “I want Benjamin Netanyahu and all his people to go home because they’ve abandoned residents of the south and they’re not interested in the lives of residents there and instead they’re obsessed with small politics."

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Iran warns of potential action in 'coming hours' to counter Israel's attack on Gaza

At the protest, demonstrators are shouting slogans like "Go to jail, Bibi!" and "Leave," as an expression of their solidarity with the families of the deceased and those held captive by Hamas. In the midst of the crowd, signs and placards are seen with messages such as “Bibi, you have blood on your hands," “We've been abandoned," “Return the hostages immediately," and “There's no trust, quit", the report stated.

A solitary protester voicing support for the government and Prime Minister Netanyahu stands out from the crowd, but the police promptly intervene to keep them separated from the other demonstrators.

Monica Levy, who herself survived a fatal bus bombing in Tel Aviv in 1994 on bus line 5, tragically lost her cousin's daughter, Mapal Adam, in the Hamas attack at the Re'im music festival, where 260 Israelis lost their lives, The Times of Israel.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden to visit Israel, Jordan; Putin in talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Top 10 updates

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Jordan on Wednesday holds significant importance, particularly as it follows his recent trip to Israel, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken informed.

“US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world. President Biden will reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel," said Blinked.

According to a statement from White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday evening, President Biden's itinerary includes a visit to Jordan. During this visit, he is scheduled to hold meetings with key regional leaders, namely King Abdullah of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, Jews were seen staging a protest against the Israeli government. The protestors were seen carrying Palestinian flags and cards with “Jews against Genocide".