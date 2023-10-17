Israel-Hamas War: ‘Bibi, you have blood on your hands,' Israelis staged protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israelis expressed dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's management of the Israel-Hamas crisis.
Amid the Israel-Hamas war, numerous individuals who are showing support for the hostages and their families are currently engaged in protests, expressing their dissatisfaction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's management of the crisis.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israelis should prepare for a long battle.
"Now we are focused on one target: to unite forces and charge forward to victory. This requires determination because victory will take time," he told the Israeli parliament on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies)
