Biden blames ‘other team’ for Gaza hospital blast, Netanyahu says ‘deeply, deeply moving’. 10 points
Israel-Hamas war: US President Joe Biden visits Israel amid Israel-Hamas war. Biden showed 'ironclad' support for Israel. The US President's visit aimed to prevent regional conflict. Biden condemned the Gaza hospital bombing, pledges support for Israel
Israel-Hamas war: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited Israel amid the Benjamin Netanyahu-led country's war with Hamas fighters from Gaza. Biden was in Israel to show the US ‘ironclad’ support for its ally, and to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict. The US president offered Israelis support, and Palestinians aid during his Tel Aviv visit on Wednesday.