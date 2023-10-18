Israel-Hamas war: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited Israel amid the Benjamin Netanyahu-led country's war with Hamas fighters from Gaza. Biden was in Israel to show the US ‘ironclad’ support for its ally, and to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict. The US president offered Israelis support, and Palestinians aid during his Tel Aviv visit on Wednesday.

Biden landed in Tel Aviv, half a day after a deadly air strike killed 500 taking shelter in a Gaza Strip hospital. The incident has shook the world following the war between Israel and Hamas that has killed over 4500 civilians on both sides.

The Gaza hospital attack was blamed upon Israel by Hamas, while the Israeli Defense Forces claimed that militant group Islamic Jihad's missile misfired and killed the Gazans who had taken shelter in the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

Israel-Gaza war: Top points from Biden-Netanyahu meet

-Biden told Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged" by the hospital explosion. He stressed that “Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people. and it has brought them only suffering."

-President Biden sided with Israel and said, “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,". But Biden said there were “a lot of people out there" who weren't sure what caused the blast.

-Biden also said US will continue to have Israel's back, while Netanyahu said his government and the Israeli Defense Forces will do everything to spare civilians

-Biden had been scheduled to visit Jordan after the stop in Israel, but meetings there with Arab leaders were called off after the hospital explosion. And his remarks spoke both of the horrors the Israelis had endured, but also the growing humanitarian crisis for Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

-Biden spoke of the need to find ways of “encouraging life-saving capacity to help the Palestinians who are innocent, caught in the middle of this."

-Biden also said Hamas had “slaughtered" Israelis in the 7 October attack that killed 1,400 people. Biden described at length the horror of the killing of innocent Israelis, including children.

-Netanyahu thanked Biden for coming to Israel, telling him the visit was “deeply, deeply moving." “I know I speak for all the people of Israel when I say thank you Mr. President, thank you for standing with Israel today, tomorrow and always."

-Netanyahu said Biden had rightly drawn a clear line between the “forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism," saying Israel was united in its resolve to defeat Hamas. “The civilized world must unite to defeat Hamas," he said.

-Hamas accused Washington of being 'complicit in the massacres' in Gaza. "The continued endorsement of the Zionist narrative by the US administration makes it complicit in the occupation's massacres and the Baptist hospital massacre in Gaza," the group said in a statement.

-A spokesperson for Hamas in Lebanon also praised the decision to cancel a summit in Jordan between Arab governments and U.S. President Joe Biden following a deadly hospital blast in Gaza.

Israel-Gaza war: Latest update

Israel has been preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas' attacks.

Roughly 2,800 Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. Another 1,200 people are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

Those numbers predate the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday. No clear cause has been established for the blast.

(With agency inputs)

