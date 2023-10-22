LIVE UPDATES

Israel-Hamas war Day 15 LIVE updates: 13 Palestinians killed in refugee camp attack, says UN

2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war Day 15 LIVE updates: According to United Nations agency, as many as many as 13 Palestininas were killed in the latest attack by the Israeli military in West Bank's refugee camp