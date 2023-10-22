comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Israel-Hamas war Day 15 LIVE updates: 13 Palestinians killed in refugee camp attack, says UN
LIVE UPDATES

Israel-Hamas war Day 15 LIVE updates: 13 Palestinians killed in refugee camp attack, says UN

2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Livemint

Israel-Hamas war Day 15 LIVE updates: According to United Nations agency, as many as many as 13 Palestininas were killed in the latest attack by the Israeli military in West Bank's refugee camp

Israel-Hamas war: People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike hit a compound beneath a mosque that the Israeli military said was being used by militants to organize attacks (REUTERS)Premium
Israel-Hamas war: People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike hit a compound beneath a mosque that the Israeli military said was being used by militants to organize attacks (REUTERS)

Israel-Hamas war Day 15 LIVE updates: Israel pounded southern Gaza with air strikes early on Sunday and said it would intensify its attacks in the enclave's north. Israel killed "terror operatives" from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin today.

The overnight strikes came hours after Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called on Gazans to move south out of harm's way.

Israel started its "total siege" of Gaza after the 7th October cross-border attack on southern Israel by militants of the Islamist movement Hamas, who killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, in a shock rampage that has traumatized Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday that Israel's air and missile strikes in response had killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, and more than a million of the territory's people have been displaced.

Read all the latest updates on Israel-Hamas war at Mint's LIVE blog

22 Oct 2023, 10:36:14 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Airstrike on West bank meant to oppose 'imminent terror attack,' says IDF

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said it launched an airstrike in West Bank's Jenin mosque to thwart what it called "an imminent terror attack."

22 Oct 2023, 10:02:37 AM IST

Israel-Palestine LIVE: 13 Palestinians killed in refugee camp

At least, 13 Palestinians, including 5 children were killed in an attack by the Israeli military in the past 28 hours in the West bank refugee camp, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

22 Oct 2023, 09:43:18 AM IST

Hezbollah 'dragging Lebanon into a war': Israel military

Israel's military said militant group Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a war.

"Hezbollah... is dragging Lebanon into a war that it will gain nothing from, but stands to lose a lot," warned Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus. "They're escalating the situation".

22 Oct 2023, 09:01:42 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war: Egypt slams global community over approach to conflict

During a peace summit in Cairo, Egypt slammed the international community for not doing enough to address the root cause of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"The ongoing war has also disclosed a shortcoming in the values of the international community in addressing crises," Egypt said.

22 Oct 2023, 08:55:53 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US sends air defense missile system to Middle East

The US will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

So far, the US has sent several naval power, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships, and about 2,000 Marines.

22 Oct 2023, 07:58:50 AM IST

Israel video shows how Hamas, Jihad org operated inside Jenin mosque

The Israeli Defence Force on Sunday conducted an aerial strike on an underground terror compound in the Al-Ansar mosque in Jenin. According to the Israeli military, the mosque contained terror cells of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Israeli Air Force has released a video of the mosque during Operation "Home and Garden.

Click to watch the video. Source: @IAFsite

22 Oct 2023, 07:48:54 AM IST

Israel releases video of failed launches by Hamas

Israeli air force on Sunday posted a video on the X platform showing failed launches by Hamas in Gaza Strip.

22 Oct 2023, 07:25:41 AM IST

US private universities face donor pressure to support Israel

Several affluent Americans have threatened to withdraw their financial support from prestigious private schools like the Ivy League's Harvard University in Massachusetts, or the University of Pennsylvania if they support Palestinians.

The Wexner Foundation, which works to prepare young Jewish leaders in North America and Israel has ended. its partnership with Harvard's Kennedy School.

Citing what it called the "dismal failure of Harvard's leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists," the Wexner family, founders of the Bath & Body Works chain, formally severed their ties to the school.

22 Oct 2023, 07:21:05 AM IST

Pro-Palestinian protesters march in London

As the Israel hamas war roils the world, thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors marched through a rainy London on Saturday to demand Israel stop its bombardment of Gaza.

Police estimated the crowd that wound its way through the city for three hours at “up to 100,000."

22 Oct 2023, 07:15:08 AM IST

Israeli strike in Jenin refugee camp, people inspect damage

People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike hit a compound beneath a mosque that the Israeli military said was being used by militants to organize attacks, in Jenin refugee camp in West Bank.

Israel launched an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin on Sunday
Israel launched an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin on Sunday (REUTERS)
22 Oct 2023, 06:44:58 AM IST

'We are here for you': PM Trudeau meets Palestinians, Arab people

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday met Palestinian, Arab, and Black Muslim communities in the country and assured them all the support.

In a post on the X platform, Trudeau wrote, "We are stronger when we stand together for peace – and we will continue to do that. Canada continues to stand firmly for a two-state solution and for the right of Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side in peace and security".

22 Oct 2023, 06:36:19 AM IST

Israeli jets strike refugee camp, two killed

Israeli aircraft struck the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday, killing two Palestinians and wounding several others, according to Reuters news agency.

