'We are gonna die saving people,' US nurse reveals Palestinian coworkers chose to stay in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war
Emily Callahan, a nurse from the US, revealed that Palestinian coworkers chose to stay in Gaza despite the risks. One nurse lost their life during retaliatory actions by Hamas.
Emily Callahan, a nurse from the United States, who recently came back to the US after her assignment in Gaza, revealed to CNN on Monday that certain Palestinian coworkers made the decision to remain in the area, fully aware of the potential risk to their lives.
The nurse also mentioned that she inquires daily with her colleagues about their well-being and whether they are safe and alive.
Also Read: Palestinian workers in Israel ‘tortured, detained', deported to Gaza ‘with nothing’
“I wake up every morning and send a text message, 'Are you alive?' and every night before I go to sleep, I ask, 'Are you alive?'"
Israel authorities declared war against Hamas on October 8, a day after the Palestinian military group launched surprise attacks on parts of Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains determined to eliminate the Palestinian military group Hamas, despite increasing international appeals for a ceasefire.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday informed that in just one month 4,104 children have been killed in Gaza.
On Wednesday, Israel's ground forces within the Gaza Strip initiated efforts to locate and render inoperative the extensive tunnel network utilized by Hamas militants beneath the region, Reuters reported.
Also Read: What if Netanyahu stepped down amid Israel-Gaza war?
This action represents the subsequent phase of an Israeli military operation that has resulted in the loss of numerous Palestinian lives.
Since October 7, the Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of over 10,000 Palestinians, with approximately 40% of the casualties being children, as reported by health officials in Gaza, which is governed by Hamas.
Also Read: Israel's intense bombardment of Gaza in 6 days almost matches US' year-long campaign in Afghanistan
Washington has supported Israel's stance that a ceasefire would benefit Hamas militarily. However, on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden conveyed that he had encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to initiate a temporary halt in the hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.