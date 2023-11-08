Emily Callahan, a nurse from the United States, who recently came back to the US after her assignment in Gaza, revealed to CNN on Monday that certain Palestinian coworkers made the decision to remain in the area, fully aware of the potential risk to their lives.

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Emily Callahan informed that during the initial weekend of retaliatory actions following a wave of vicious terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7, one of her colleagues, a nurse, lost their life. As reported by CNN, Emily Callahan, employed as a nurse activity manager for Doctors Without Borders, had been stationed in Gaza since the month of August. Callahan recalled the incident when Gaza hospitals got the evacuation orders. Also Read: Israel-Gaza War Day 33: Israel strikes at Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza. Top 10 updates "I said, 'Did any of you move south? Did any of you get out like, are any of you coming down this way?'" Callahan said. “And the only answer I got was, 'This is our community. This is our family. These are our friends. If they're going to kill us, we're going to die saving as many people as we can.'"

The nurse also mentioned that she inquires daily with her colleagues about their well-being and whether they are safe and alive.

“I wake up every morning and send a text message, 'Are you alive?' and every night before I go to sleep, I ask, 'Are you alive?'"

Israel authorities declared war against Hamas on October 8, a day after the Palestinian military group launched surprise attacks on parts of Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains determined to eliminate the Palestinian military group Hamas, despite increasing international appeals for a ceasefire.