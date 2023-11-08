Emily Callahan, a nurse from the US, revealed that Palestinian coworkers chose to stay in Gaza despite the risks. One nurse lost their life during retaliatory actions by Hamas.

Emily Callahan, a nurse from the United States, who recently came back to the US after her assignment in Gaza, revealed to CNN on Monday that certain Palestinian coworkers made the decision to remain in the area, fully aware of the potential risk to their lives.

Emily Callahan informed that during the initial weekend of retaliatory actions following a wave of vicious terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7, one of her colleagues, a nurse, lost their life.

As reported by CNN, Emily Callahan, employed as a nurse activity manager for Doctors Without Borders, had been stationed in Gaza since the month of August. Callahan recalled the incident when Gaza hospitals got the evacuation orders.

"I said, 'Did any of you move south? Did any of you get out like, are any of you coming down this way?'" Callahan said. "And the only answer I got was, 'This is our community. This is our family. These are our friends. If they're going to kill us, we're going to die saving as many people as we can.'"

The nurse also mentioned that she inquires daily with her colleagues about their well-being and whether they are safe and alive.

"I wake up every morning and send a text message, 'Are you alive?' and every night before I go to sleep, I ask, 'Are you alive?'"

Israel authorities declared war against Hamas on October 8, a day after the Palestinian military group launched surprise attacks on parts of Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains determined to eliminate the Palestinian military group Hamas, despite increasing international appeals for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday informed that in just one month 4,104 children have been killed in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Israel's ground forces within the Gaza Strip initiated efforts to locate and render inoperative the extensive tunnel network utilized by Hamas militants beneath the region, Reuters reported.

This action represents the subsequent phase of an Israeli military operation that has resulted in the loss of numerous Palestinian lives.

Since October 7, the Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of over 10,000 Palestinians, with approximately 40% of the casualties being children, as reported by health officials in Gaza, which is governed by Hamas.

Washington has supported Israel's stance that a ceasefire would benefit Hamas militarily. However, on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden conveyed that he had encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to initiate a temporary halt in the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

