Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: On the 33rd day of the conflict, Israel initiated an operation targeting the Hamas tunnels within Gaza City.
As reported by Reuters, the Israeli military has stated that many of Hamas' tunnels, command centers, and rocket launchers are situated in close proximity to schools, hospitals, and humanitarian institutions in northern Gaza. This includes the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which is the largest hospital in the region.
Hamas is estimated to have a fighting force of approximately 20,000 to 30,000 members, as reported by Israeli security sources. Rear Admiral Hagari mentioned that Israel's objective is to target Hamas field commanders in order to weaken Hamas' ability to launch counterattacks.
Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris held a conversation on Tuesday (local time) with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during which they discussed the recent developments in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.
With casualties in Gaza topping 10,000, according to Palestinian health officials, Israel has come under mounting diplomatic pressure for a humanitarian ceasefire.
Japan, US to Seek Gaza 'Pauses' as G-7 Foreign Ministers Meet
Japan and the US said they would work for “humanitarian pauses" in Israel’s war with Hamas ahead of a gathering of Group of Seven foreign ministers in Tokyo that is expected to deliver a similar message.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa agreed on the issue at a bilateral meeting in Tokyo late on Tuesday, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The conflict in Gaza is expected to top the agenda at the G-7 meeting Wednesday, which comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s whirlwind tour of the Middle East. His calls for halts in the fighting to allow delivery of basic necessities were met with more air and ground attacks from Israel and frustration from Jordan, which called for a full cease-fire. (Bloomberg)
Saudi Arabia says will host Arab, Africa and Islamic summits to discuss Gaza conflict
Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab, Islamic and African nations in coming days to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Saudi Arabia's investment minister said on Tuesday.
"We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh," said Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.
"You will see Saudi Arabia convening an Africa-Saudi summit in Riyadh, and in a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit," he said. (Reuters)
G7's top diplomats discuss what happens after Gaza conflict
G7 foreign ministers discussed how to revitalise peace efforts in the Middle East and the "day after" in the Gaza Strip once the conflict there recedes as they met for a two-day summit in Tokyo.
The subject was brought up during a working dinner late on Tuesday, host Japan said in a statement, with the Group of Seven (G7) due to continue talks on Wednesday on the Israel-Gaza crisis, Ukraine's war in Russia and issues related to China.
The statement gave no details of options being discussed if the Hamas militant group is ousted from Gaza as the result of an ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian enclave. (Reuters)
Israel FM Cohen meets with new US Ambassador
Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met Tuesday morning at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem with the new American Ambassador to Israel Jacob "Jack" Lew.
The two discussed the war against the terrorist organisation Hamas and the American support for Israel since the beginning of the war. (ANI)
'Angelina Jolie never been in Gaza to see facts,' Israel President dismisses Hollywood actor's war crime claims
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday dismissed Angelina Jolie's allegations that Israel has committed war crimes against Palestine.
As reported by Sky News, Isaac Herzog said, “I totally reject her claims. I think she’s never been in Gaza…. to visit and see the facts on the ground."
Herzog added, “In Gaza now there is war, but there is no humanitarian crisis that does not enable them to survive."
Angelina Jolie also serves as a special envoy to the UN High Commission for Refugees accused Israel of committing war crimes. The actress expressed her condemnation of Israeli air strikes in Gaza on her Instagram account, characterizing it as a deliberate attack on a confined population through bombings. Read here.
Israel-Gaza War Day 33: Israel strikes at Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza. Top 10 updates
On the 33rd day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli ground forces in the Gaza Strip launched an operation on Wednesday with the objective of locating and deactivating the extensive tunnel network used by Hamas militants beneath the enclave. Read the top ten developments here.
Israel targets Hamas tunnels
Israel's military is starting the next phase of its war against Hamas, targeting the Islamist group's labyrinth of tunnels and command structures in northern Gaza in an operation that may take months to complete, security sources said.
Israeli forces have pounded Gaza from the air and used ground troops to divide the coastal enclave into two, in an offensive launched after Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people and took some 240 hostages in a cross-border attack on Oct. 7. In recent days, Israeli troops have surrounded Gaza City and battled Hamas as they pushed deeper into its streets.
