A child is killed and two children are injured every ten minutes in Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday. Around 4,800 children are among at least 9,770 Palestinians who have died in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Meanwhile, in Israel, more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

The clash between Israel and Palestinian military group Hamas escalated following the latter's surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7. A day later, Israel declared a "state of war" against Hamas. Since then, people wailing over a body and many others screaming from under the rubble is a common sight in the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

View Full Image A woman carries a child as people with some of their belongings reach the central Gaza Strip on foot via the Salah al-Din road on their way to the southern part of the Palestinian enclave on November 5, 2023. (AFP)

Amid the ongoing chaos, mass destructions and bombing, children are among the worst-affected sections of the society. According to officials, 246 schools across Gaza had been bombed amid hostilities as of November 2.

"There are no colours adorning the skies of Gaza, the children do not look at fireworks, colourful balloons, or kites. Rather, they look at the death bombs dropped by Israeli warplanes as they are about to fall on the heads of their friends, and perhaps on their own heads. They look in fear at the unknown future" — this is a quote from one of the tweets posted by the Palestinian foreign ministry on November 4.

View Full Image A photo posted by the Palestinian foreign ministry

The foreign ministry has been posting heart-wrenching visuals from the war-hit Gaza. One of the videos showed a boy, trapped under the rubble, being rescued. His eyes were closed and his face was all smudged with dust.