Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Several Western nations move to recognise Palestine — Does this impact Israel-Hamas war?

Several Western nations move to recognise Palestine — Does this impact Israel-Hamas war?

Anwesha Mitra

Western nations are considering recognizing Palestine to help resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Several Western nations move to recognise Palestine — Does this impact Israel-Hamas war?

Several Western nations have recently announced plans to recognise the state of Palestine — with many viewing it as a way to end the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.