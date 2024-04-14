Western nations are considering recognizing Palestine to help resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Several Western nations have recently announced plans to recognise the state of Palestine — with many viewing it as a way to end the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!