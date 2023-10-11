The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas launched its biggest assault on Israel in years on 7 October, sneaking into its territory and firing at least 5,000 missiles rockets at it. In retailiation to it, Israel declared a 'war' after rocket attacks by Hamas militants who also infiltrated into the Israeli territory through land, water and air and launched an offensive on the civilians. Israel launched Operation “Iron Swords" to neutralise Hamas militants in Gaza. As per the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), more than 1,000 Israelis have been killed in the war on Hamas. The Gaza Health Ministry has also said that nearly 1,000 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in Gaza, CNN report stated.

Also Read: Timeline of conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza Earlier, a report by The Times of Israel cited the Foreign Ministry which said that 84 countries expressed support for Israel. Countries like France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, and the United States also issued a joint statement expressing their joint support and condemned Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the country stands firmly with Israel in this difficult hour and strongly and unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Also Read: Israel wages 'war' against Hamas after ‘surprise’ attack: What is Operation Iron Swords?

Here's the list of countries supporting Palestinian Group Hamas:

Iran: Though Iran has rejected allegations of its involvement in helping Hamas to organise attack on Israel, however, the country's top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed what he called Israel's "irreparable" military and intelligence defeat. In his first televised speech since the attack, Khamenei said "we kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime." Reacting to the attack on Israel, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said that his country "supports the legitimate defence of the Palestinian nation," after phone talks with Palestinian militant leaders.

Afghanistan: Issuing a statement, the Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan affirms its support and for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on its historical lands, which is a legitimate, historical and legal right of the Palestinian people to defend the independence of the country, and appeals to Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation." It further added, “The international community, especially those countries that have a clear influence in the region, must stand up to the Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian people and cooperate to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of granting legitimate rights to the Palestinians." A recent statement by Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote, “Cutting off water, food, medicine and electricity above the Gaza Strip by the brutal Israeli forces, killing 704 civilians, including 143 children and 105 women; Injuring more than 2,000 people and deliberately targeting civilian homes, mosques, hospitals, and ambulances are considered war crimes and crimes against humanity."