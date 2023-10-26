Hamas says 'almost 50' Israeli hostages killed as a result of airstrikes in Gaza

Israel-Hamas war: Israel's military said earlier there were 222 hostages in Gaza. Several foreign nationals are believed to have been captured by Hamas during the incursion.

Palestinian military group Hamas's armed wing claimed that "almost 50" Israeli hostages were killed "as a result" of Israeli strikes in Gaza, news agency AFP reported on Thursday. The news agency, however, could not immediately verify the claim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement by Hamas came after Israel said its tanks and infantry launched an overnight raid into Hamas-controlled Gaza. Several militant targets were attacked as a wider ground incursion loomed after more than two weeks of war.

"Overnight, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) conducted a targeted raid using tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of preparations for the next stages of combat," the army was quoted by AFP as saying in a statement. "The soldiers exited the area at the end of the activity," it added.

Israel-Hamas war: Where the toll stands The Hamas-run health ministry said on Thursday that at least 7,028 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since October 7 - when the fighting between Israel and Hamas first broke out. Meanwhile, Israeli officials claimed that the ongoing war has killed more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Israel's military also raised the number of remaining hostages in Gaza to 222 people, reports claimed. Several foreign nationals are believed to have been captured by Hamas during the incursion. Four hostages have been released so far, news agency Associated Press reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel planning for ground invasion The Israeli government formally declared war on October 8 after Hamas launched a surprise attack on parts of Israel. Israel had then said it brought in special forces to try to wrest control of four Israeli sites from Hamas fighters.

As the Israel-hamas war rages on, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with plans for a ground war. However, US President Joe Biden said he had asked Israel to delay an invasion of Gaza so that more hostages held by Hamas could be freed. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said a “massive" ground operation would be a mistake, as diplomatic efforts to avert a wider war intensify. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

