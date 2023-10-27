Israel Hamas war: Palestinian telecom provider was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that mobile phone service and internet in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

All communication was shut down in the Hamas-controlled Gaza after intense Israeli strikes rocked northern part of the city on Friday evening. "The Hamas government said that internet and communications had been cut across the territory," news agency AFP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Palestinian telecom provider was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that mobile phone service and internet in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

NetBlocks, a non-profit organisation that monitors internet censorship, also confirmed in a post on X that there is a "collapse in connectivity" in Gaza. It also reported a decline in connectivity amid heavy Israeli bombardment of the enclave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reporting from Gaza, Al Jazeera said people in the city "have suddenly lost almost all contact as internet and mobile phone networks collapsed"."We don't know about anything that is happening in other districts in the territory. Maybe there are new bombardments taking place in these areas. We don't know how many victims...," an AlJazeera jorunalist, reporting from Khan Younis in Gaza, said. The media agency said it currently "only has sporadic communication with correspondents".

Gaza has faced intense air raids since its October 7 attacks on Israel. The war has left thousands dead. Hamas said late Friday it had fired "salvos" of rockets at Israel after intense Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Israeli forces conducted ground raids in Gaza ahead of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country's defense minister said would come soon.

The death toll in Palestine crossed 7,300 as Israel launched waves of airstrikes in response to the bloody Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza released a detailed list, including names and ID numbers, on Thursday.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mostly civilians slain during the initial Hamas attack.

In addition, 229 people — including foreigners, children and older adults — were taken by Hamas during the incursion and remain in captivity in Gaza. Four hostages were released earlier.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!