Iran asks Islamic countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist group', but UAE plans to maintain ties: Report
Israel-Hamas war: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi urged Islamic governments to designate Israel's military as a terrorist organization, citing Israel's operations in Gaza.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Islamic governments to designate Israel's military a "terrorist organisation", news agency AFP reported. President Raisi cited Israel's current operations in the Gaza Strip to urge nations, that have ties with Israel, to sever them. He called for greater support for Palestinians, the report said.