Israel-Hamas War: On the 37th day of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Israeli military supplied 300 litres of fuel to Shifa Hospital for critical medical needs. Here are the top ten key developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict. 1. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that their troops delivered 300 litres of fuel to Shifa Hospital for urgent medical needs. According to the IDF, Hamas prevented the hospital from accepting the fuel. “Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 litres of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it," IDF wrote on X. Also Read: Israel-Hamas War: Communication lost with Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, says WHO 2. Hamas refuted allegations of rejecting the fuel and asserted that the hospital falls under the authority of Gaza's Health Ministry, Reuters reported. They also contended that the amount of fuel offered by Israel was “insufficient to power the hospital's generators for more than half an hour." 3. The largest hospital in Gaza, hospitals in the north of the Palestinian enclave, including the al-Shifa complex, has halted its operations, and the number of patient fatalities is on the rise, according to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday. Also Read: A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO. Top-10 updates 4. The WHO engaged with healthcare professionals at Shifa, who depicted a situation as "dire and perilous," citing ongoing gunfire and bombings that further intensified the already critical conditions, stated Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

5. The European Union criticized Hamas for employing "hospitals and civilians as human shields" in Gaza. Simultaneously, the EU called on Israel to exercise "maximum restraint" in order to safeguard civilians. "These hostilities are severely impacting hospitals and taking a horrific toll on civilians and medical staff," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday in a statement issued on behalf of the 27-nation bloc, as reported by Reuters.

6. US President Joe Biden, in a conversation with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday regarding developments in Gaza, concurred that all hostages held by Hamas should be released "without further delay," as stated by the White House.

7. The Pentagon said that the United States conducted two airstrikes in Syria against Iran and its affiliated groups on Sunday. This action is part of the ongoing response to a series of attacks targeting American forces in both Syria and Iraq.

8. Reuters reported that according to local sources, the airstrikes were specifically aimed at a camp operated by pro-Iranian militias in a region west of Albu Kamal, located in Deir al Zor province. The second strike targeted an area near a bridge close to the city of Mayadeen, situated near the Iraqi border and recognized as a stronghold of pro-Iranian militias, sources told Reuters.

9. Police officers in the Jerusalem district are grappling with a surge in threats and incidents of violence in the city since the commencement of the conflict known as the Iron Swords war in Gaza, Reuters reported.

10. Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a meeting in Jerusalem with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who visited to convey Denmark's solidarity with Israel. Minister Rasmussen affirmed that Israel has the right to self-defence in accordance with international law, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

