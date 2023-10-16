Israel-Hamas War: As Israel Defence Forces (IDF) prepares for a ground offensive in Gaza against Hamas targets, Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli has recommended Hamas militants to lay down weapons and come out of the tunnel if they want any chance at mercy from Israel. The development comes as Israel's Prime Minister's Office clarified on Monday that there is no ceasefire in Gaza.

Also Read: World leaders change tune on Palestine as death toll rises in Gaza "My recommendation for Hamas militants - lay down your weapon, raise up your hands, come from your tunnel and maybe there will be mercy," Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli said as per news agency ANI.

Ground offensive loading…

The development comes as Israeli Air Force fly senior commanders over the Gaza strip to provide them with a bird eye view of the territory where the military is expected to launch its ground offensive.

The ground offensive follows hundreds of airstrikes against Hamas operatives in Gaza, which is leading to a big humanitarian crisis in the region. A huge number of innocent civilians are getting killed in Israeli airstrikes including children with the death toll in Gaza crossing 2,750 people.

"We are on day 10 of our war on Hamas after the government instructed us to destroy Hamas's capabilities, its infrastructure, pursue its leaders, and restore security and safety to the people of Israel. Indeed, throughout the last ten days, the IDF has conducted hundreds of strikes against Hamas operatives, the leadership, its institutions, and its terrorist infrastructure," Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said.

"The terrorist infrastructure includes advanced capabilities such as drones, explosives, rockets, tunnel capabilities, and the Hamas leaders themselves. I can say and confirm it at this time that we have targeted and killed several of their leaders, including terrorists that actually participated in the butchering of babies in their bedrooms, and we continue to act in order to destroy and demolish Hamas' capabilities, governing and military capabilities. Hamas will not be permitted to govern the Gaza Strip as a staging ground for attacks against Israel and our civilians," he added.

