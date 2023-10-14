Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Over one million Palestinians residing in northern Gaza were given a Saturday deadline by Israel to relocate to the south. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israel's response to the recent Hamas actions in southern Israel was just the beginning.
President Joe Biden of the United States announced that discussions were in progress with neighbouring governments to address the humanitarian emergency in Gaza. Trapped Palestinian residents were grappling with severe shortages of electricity, food, and water amidst ongoing Israeli airstrikes.
Israel remained committed to eradicating Hamas in retaliation for the attack that occurred a week ago, during which Hamas militants were responsible for the deaths of approximately 1,300 Israelis, the majority of whom were civilians, and the capture of numerous hostages.
During a meeting with Israeli and Arab leaders on Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin offered reassurances to Israel, stating that the United States stands firmly in support, AP reported.
However, there were no signs that the US was attempting to deter an anticipated Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, a move that could exacerbate the humanitarian plight of the 2.3 million Palestinians confined within the besieged area. Read all the LIVE updates here.
President Joe Biden said Friday that it’s a priority of his administration to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, AP reported.
Biden said he’s directed his team to work with the governments in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations and the United Nations to surge humanitarian relief to those impacted by the war.
“We can’t lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do Hamas," Biden said. “And they’re suffering as a result as well." (AP)
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that on Friday, 16 Palestinians lost their lives in the occupied West Bank. This has raised the total count of West Bank Palestinians killed to 51 since the commencement of Hamas' aggressive actions against Israel the previous Saturday.
The United Nations has noted a significant increase in attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank following the Hamas assault. (AP)
A 20-year-old man fatally stabbed a teacher and gravely wounded two other people in an attack at a school in the northern France city of Arras on Friday that President Emmanuel Macron condemned as “barbaric Islamic terrorism," Reuters reported.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said France was now on its highest state of alert and that the Arras attack bore a link to events in the Middle East, where Israel is conducting a military offensive to root out Hamas fighters after their deadly rampage. (Reuters)
The Israeli military issued evacuation orders to around one million Palestinians in northern Gaza on Friday. They were instructed to move to the southern part of the besieged region in anticipation of an impending ground invasion, AP reported.
The United Nations expressed deep concern about the directive, cautioning that urging nearly half of Gaza's population to flee all at once would have catastrophic consequences. The UN called on Israel to reverse this unprecedented order, the report said.
Meanwhile, as airstrikes continued throughout the day, families in vehicles, trucks, and even donkey carts, laden with their belongings, streamed along the main road leading out of Gaza City. (AP)
