Israel-Hamas War Highlights: The Pentagon said on Friday that the US military conducted airstrikes against two facilities in eastern Syria, which were being used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran and affiliated groups.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian ambassador made a plea at the UN meeting, urging the cessation of bombings to save lives. In response, Israel's representative remained resolute, reiterating their commitment to the goal of eliminating Hamas.
Israel's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said his country was not waging a war “with Palestinians but with Hamas", adding that “the terrorist organisation does not care about Palestinian people, peace or dialogue."
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “When we enter Gaza, in the continuation of the fighting, we will collect the full price from the murderers - the perpetrators of the horrific atrocities of Hamas-ISIS. I call once again to the non-involved population in Gaza - evacuate to the south of the Gaza Strip."
To enhance deterrence against Iran and Iran-backed groups in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict that began on October 7th, the United States has deployed warships, and fighter aircraft, including two aircraft carriers, and has increased the number of troops in the region, with the addition of thousands of personnel.
In response to the rising threat posed by suspected Iran-backed groups, the US military has implemented new security measures to safeguard its forces in the Middle East, as reported by Reuters.
Amid increasing international concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the rising number of civilian casualties in Gaza, the United States presented a draft resolution on Saturday.
IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said residents of Gaza City should move south after announcing that Israel’s ground forces are “expanding" their operations tonight, Guardian reports.
He said, “We will continue to attack in Gaza and its surroundings, and we keep calling upon the people in Gaza that south from there, they have better conditions."
The IDF “is acting with great force... to achieve the objectives of the war," he said.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced that Israel’s ground forces are expanding their ground operations tonight.
“We are prepared on all fronts to preserve Israel’s security," Hagari said during a televised statement.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it has completely lost contact with all of its teams in the Gaza Strip following news that the mobile phone service and internet all over the territory has been cut off due to heavy bombardment.
A PRCS statement reads:
We are deeply concerned about the ability of our teams to continue providing their emergency medical services, especially since this disruption affects the central emergency number “101" and hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded and injured.
We are also worried about the safety of our teams working in Gaza Strip as the continuous and intense Israeli airstrikes around the clock indicate that the Israeli authorities will continue to commit war crimes while isolating Gaza from the outside world.
We call on the international community to exert pressure on the Israeli authorities to provide immediate protection to innocent civilians, medical facilities and our teams.
Two major Palestinian mobile networks, Jawwal and Paltel, said their phone lines and internet services have been cut off.
Al Jazeera reports:
There is a sudden cut of internet and mobile phone networks all over the Gaza Strip. People in Gaza have suddenly lost almost all contact as internet and mobile phone networks collapse. Even the local radio stations are intercepted by the Israeli army spokespersons who keeps … sending warnings to the people.
Israel expects to launch a “long and difficult" ground offensive into Gaza soon to “destroy" Hamas.
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says the ground invasion that follows weeks of deadly air raids “will take a long time" as Israel eradicates “pockets of resistance".
Gallant said Israel believes Hamas will confiscate any fuel that enters Gaza, adding it uses generators to pump air into its hundreds of kilometres of underground tunnels. “For air they need oil. For oil, they need us," he said.
Al Jazeera has reported that negotiations, mediated by Qatar, on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas are “progressing and at an advanced stage".
The UN warned Friday that "many more will die" in Gaza from catastrophic shortages after nearly three weeks of bombardment by Israel in response to Hamas staging the deadliest attack in its history.
And it raised the alarm over "war crimes" being committed as the Israel-Hamas conflict raged into its 21st day. The army said it had mounted another brief land incursion into Gaza as it prepares for a ground offensive.
-AFP
The UN relief and works agency for Palestinian people has described the trickle of aid entering Gaza as “crumbs," as it called for “meaningful and uninterrupted" aid flow into Gaza. “
Basic services are crumbling. Medicine is running out. Food and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage," Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general for the UN agency, told reporters. “Gaza is on the brink of a massive health hazard as the risk of diseases is looming."
The Council of the European Union will hold a peace conference in about six months to renew the push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said, according to Reuters.
Madrid currently holds the EU Council’s rotating presidency, overseeing the 27-member bloc’s legislature until the end of the year.
Israel’s minister of defence, Yoav Gallant, has spoken to a small group of foreign reporters in Tel Aviv, the Associated Press reports.
Gallant said the ground offensive into Gaza will be long and difficult as it will require destroying what he described as a vast network of tunnels used by Hamas militants.
The ground invasion, he added, would lead to another phase of lower-intensity fighting, as Israel destroys "pockets of resistance."
Syrian opposition activists say Iran-backed fighters fired rockets at an oil facility housing American soldiers in eastern Syria, Guardian reports.
The attack came hours after US fighter jets launched air strikes on two locations linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Pentagon says the strikes were in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against US bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said six rockets hit al-Omar oil field in the eastern province of Deir Az Zour. The Observatory said it wasn’t clear if there were any casualties.
US air strikes earlier Friday wounded seven Iraqi Iran-backed fighters, it said.
According to Gaza Health ministry 7,326 Palestinians, including 3,038 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on 7 October.
Earlier this week the US president, Joe Biden, questioned the reliability of the ministry’s reporting – because the health ministry is run by Hamas. Biden did not offer any further evidence to explain his stance.
The Gaza health ministry responded with a 212-page document listing out the names and identification numbers of thousands of Palestinians that the Hamas authorities, which control Gaza, said had been killed in the Israeli bombardment.
France’s foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, has said that at least some of the nine French citizens who have been missing since Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October are being held hostage.
“We have no specific news (of them) but some of them we know have been taken hostage," Colonna said in an interview with the French radio station RTL and cited by the Associated Press.
“We demand the release of all hostages and not just French hostages," she added.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has infoirmed that a total of nine trucks carrying “141 metric tonnes of food supplies" have crossed into Gaza since the Rafah crossing opened on Saturday.
But to ramp up its operation in the next two months and reach 1.1 million people in the Gaza Strip, 40 trucks need to enter the besieged enclave daily.
“For every person that received WFP food assistance, at least six more are in need," the aid agency said.
The United Nations World Food Programme has warned that just two of their contracted bakeries – compared to 23 at the start of the war – have enough fuel to produce bread at the moment.
The dwindling supply meant that “tomorrow there might be none," WFP Representative in Palestine Samer Abdeljaber said in a statement. “This would be a terrible blow to the thousands of families living in shelters who have been relying on the daily bread deliveries."
The lack of fuel supplies has had a ripple effect through the supply chain, as fuel is also needed for supply trucks and food distribution. WFP said essential food commodities are rapidly running out across Gaza, and around 10% of the WFP-contracted shops had already run out of supplies.
Earlier this week, Israel insisted it will not allow fuel in, arguing that Hamas had stolen fuel from the UN to use for military purposes.
In a post on social media, Israel Defense Forces said it struck a “terrorist tunnel network in Gaza" as well as eliminated the commander of Hamas’ Western Khan Yunis Battalion.
Amid growing fear of a spill into regional conflict of the Israel-Hamas war, latest reports have said that projectiles have hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns. The blasts lightly injuring six people.
Egyptian army spokesperson Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said an “unidentified drone" crashed into a building adjacent to a hospital in Taba, on the border of Israel, in the early hours. Six people were injured.
Another projectile later fell near an electricity plant in a desert area of the town of Nuweiba about 70 km (43 miles) from the border, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters, adding that they were still gathering more information.
There was no claim of responsibility.
The United States has implemented secound round of sanctions on Hamas fighters, and members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard
The US Treasury Department linked the measures, which target assets in a Hamas investment portfolio as well as those accused of helping Hamas evade sanctions, to the attacks on 7 October.
Israeli forces killed four Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said. Two of the dead were identified by militant factions as their members.
As it wages a now three-week-old war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel has also stepped up operations against Islamist groups in the West Bank, killing scores of Palestinians and arresting hundreds. One Israeli soldier was killed in a clash. (Reuters)
Israel-Gaza war news: Israel informed that they had unleashed a ground invasion in Gaza targeting alleged Hamas hideouts.
What began as a retaliatory attack by Israel on Hamas fighters after the latter launched a surprise land-air-water attack on 7 October, has now turned into a humanitarian crisis.
The enclave that was already reeling from a dire economic situation has been left struggling for survival. To the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli bombardment is a collective punishment for the Hamas attack. Read the complete story here.
Amid the Israel-Hamas war, nine Arab countries on 26 October issued a joint statement condemning the targeting of civilians and violations of international law in Gaza, reported The Spectator Index.
The Arab countries' foreign ministers said that Israel's right to self-defense after a devastating 7 October attack by Hamas militants did not justify neglecting Palestinians' rights.
The nine Arab countries include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Read the complete story here.
The Israeli military said on Friday that an "aerial threat" had been spotted in the Red Sea region and linked this to a projectile that landed on Egyptian coastal territory there.
"In recent hours, an aerial threat was spotted in the Red Sea region. Combat helicopters were scrambled in response to the threat, and this matter is now being investigated," chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. (Reuters)
Another eight trucks carrying food, medicine and water are expected to cross into the Gaza Strip on Friday, a senior United Nations official said.
"We have gotten in approximately 74 trucks. We're expecting another eight or so today," Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters in Geneva. (Reuters)
The Australian government has warned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon as the security situation deteriorates amid the neighbouring Israel-Gaza conflict.
"The Australian Government has serious concerns over the volatile security situation in Lebanon and the risk of the situation deteriorating further. Do not travel to Lebanon and if you're an Australian in Lebanon, you should consider leaving via the first available option," Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong wrote on X. (ANI)
Number of people confirmed held hostage in Gaza is 229, said Israeli Military. (Reuters)
Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.
US warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on US forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war. (AP)
Iran’s ground forces on Friday launched two days of exercises to test the flight readiness of more than 200 helicopters, state television reported.
The drills, which had been planned earlier, are aimed at “confronting possible threats" facing the Islamic Republic, spokesperson Brigadier General Amir Cheshak told the TV. He did not elaborate. (Reuters)
The Palestinian Hamas group that controls Gaza cannot release hostages seized during its attack on Israel until a ceasefire is agreed, the Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow as saying.
It quoted Abu Hamid as saying Hamas needed time to locate all of those who had been taken from Israel to Gaza by various Palestinian factions in a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
"They seized dozens of people, most of them civilians, and we need time to find them in the Gaza Strip and then release them," Hamid said. (Reuters)
Israeli forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a second ground raid into Gaza in as many days and struck targets on the outskirts of Gaza City, the military said Friday, as it prepares for a widely expected ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.
US warplanes meanwhile struck targets in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard after a string of attacks on US forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to the already high regional tensions fuelled by the three-week-old Gaza war. (PTI)
What lies in wait for Israeli ground troops in Gaza, security sources say, is a Hamas tunnel network hundreds of kilometres long and up to 80 metres deep, described by one freed hostage as "a spider's web" and by one expert as the "Viet Cong times 10".
The Palestinian Islamist group has different kinds of tunnels running beneath the sandy 360-sq-km coastal strip and its borders - including attack, smuggling, storage and operational burrows, Western and Middle East sources familiar with the matter said. Read the complete story here.
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis on Thursday (US local time) expressed his condolences to the families of 35 UN staff members who have lost their lives in providing humanitarian service during the Israel-Hamas war.
"I join the Secretary-General in expressing my deepest condolences to the families of the 35 UN staff members who have lost their lives in the noble cause of humanitarian service," the UNGA President said while addressing the tenth Emergency Special Session of the UNGA in New York. (ANI)
sraeli ground forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a night-time targeted raid in central Gaza Strip, the army said Friday, as it prepares for a land invasion.
"During the last day, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) ground forces, accompanied by IDF fighter jets and UAVs, conducted an additional targeted raid in the central Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement. (AFP)
The White House has said US President Joe Biden's comments on the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor and Hamas attack are being "misunderstood" and that Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation "may have motivated Hamas to conduct those attacks".
White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby was responding to a question on President Biden hinting that one of the reasons behind Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel was the recent announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor that integrates the entire region with a network of rail, road and ports. (ANI)
Israel's pledge to eradicate Hamas' presence from the Gaza Strip has triggered its other enemy--Hezbollah. For decades, Hezbollah has been a politically significant force in Lebanon, located in the north of Israel.
Israel and Hamas have been exchanging fires since October 7 when Hamas mounted an attack in Israel and killed 1,400 people. Read the complete story here.
President Joe Biden met with new House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the White House on Thursday to discuss his request for nearly $106 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other national security needs.
Johnson, a staunch conservative allied with Donald Trump, has shown little interest in providing additional money from Congress to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. (AP)
Almost half of Israelis want to hold off on any invasion of Gaza, according to a poll published on Friday, in what may indicate a dip in support for the planned next stage of the counter-offensive against Hamas militants holding some 200 hostages.
Israel vowed to annihilate Hamas in response to the Palestinian Islamists' killing and kidnapping spree in its southern communities on Oct. 7, and has been stepping up tank and infantry raids in concert with heavy shelling of the enclave. (Reuters)
US forces launched strikes against two locations in eastern Syria that are utilised by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and organisations it supports, The Associated Press (AP) quoted the Pentagon as stating.
The strikes were carried out in retaliation for a series of assaults against US forces in both Iraq and Syria. Read the complete story here.
US President Joe Biden and his team have markedly shifted their tone on the Israel-Hamas crisis in recent days, moving from unfettered support of Israel to emphasizing the need to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza ahead of a looming Israeli ground invasion.
Biden has not changed his fundamental belief that Israel has the right and responsibility to defend itself in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack from Hamas militants that killed 1,400 people in southern Israel, aides say.
But a rapidly rising Palestinian death toll, the difficulty of freeing hostages held by Hamas and an increasingly vocal outcry from Arab nations, European allies and some Americans at home, have pushed Biden's team to support a humanitarian pause to Israel's attacks and focus on getting aid to Palestinians, say multiple sources inside the administration and out. (Reuters)
Social media platform TikTok said on Friday allegations from the Malaysian government that it was blocking pro-Palestinian content were unfounded.
"Our community guidelines apply equally to all content on TikTok, and we're committed to consistently enforcing our policies to protect our community," a TikTok spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. (Reuters)
Slamming the cycle of violence in Gaza, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said there is no international law that has not been violated there and asked when will humanity wake up.
According to media reports, the rising death toll in Gaza is unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Thursday that more than 7,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict. (PTI)
The current geopolitical conflict in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has brought fresh global headwinds for the Indian economy.
Ever since the war broke out earlier this month, international crude oil prices have risen over 5 per cent and US bond yields have breached the 5 percent mark to hit 16-year high levels. Read the story here.
Foreign Ministers of Arab countries have condemned and rejected all acts of violence and terrorism against civilians and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and facilities, in addition to all violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law by any party.
This comes in light of the Israel-Hamas war.
A joint statement was on Thursday issued by the foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Kingdom of Morocco. (ANI)
The U.S. military carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs, the Pentagon said on Thursday, in response to a spate of attacks against U.S. forces in both Iraq and Syria.
As tensions soar over the Israel-Hamas conflict, U.S. and coalition troops have been attacked at least 19 times in Iraq and in Syria by Iran-backed forces in the past week.
A total of 21 U.S. forces have suffered minor injuries, the vast majority of them traumatic brain injuries. (Reuters)
US forces launched strikes against two locations in eastern Syria that are utilised by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and organisations it supports, The Associated Press (AP) quoted the Pentagon as stating. The strikes were carried out in retaliation for a series of assaults against US forces in both Iraq and Syria. Read the complete story here.
The US did not coordinate strikes in Syria with Israel, says official
Approximately 900 US troops have been deployed or are being deployed to the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said on Thursday (local time), CNN reported.
He stated that deployed or deploying units include Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery from Fort Bliss Texas, Patriot batteries from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Patriot and Avenger batteries from Fort Liberty, North Carolina.
Addressing a press briefing, Ryder said, “I can confirm that since our initial Force posture announcement approximately 900 troops have subsequently deployed or are in the process of deploying to the US Central Command area of responsibility these include forces that have been on prepared to deploy orders and which are deploying from the continental United States." (ANI)
