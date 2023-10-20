Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: President Joe Biden on Friday said that he can't let terrorists like ‘Hamas’ and tyrants like ‘Putin’ win.
On the 14th day of the Israel-Hamas war, Israel's defence chief instructed their troops to prepare for potential entry into the Gaza Strip with the aim of dismantling the Palestinian militant group.
Biden underscored the existential threat Hamas poses to Israel's democracy in a speech that also touched on Ukraine's resistance against Russia's invasion.
"We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunity," he said.
According to US officials, there have been multiple attacks on American troops in Iraq and Syria in recent days, Reuters reported. Washington remains on high alert due to concerns about the actions of Iran-backed groups, particularly as regional tensions escalate amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Over the past two weeks, President Joe Biden has deployed significant naval forces to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, additional warships, and approximately 2,000 Marines.
With the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7th, there has been a noticeable increase in attacks targeting US forces. One such incident occurred on Wednesday when a drone struck US forces in Syria, causing minor injuries, while another drone was successfully intercepted and neutralised.
In response to Hamas's October 7th attack, Israel has initiated a continuous barrage of the Gaza Strip, prompting the call-up of an unprecedented 360,000 reservists. Regrettably, the assault has led to a significant loss of life, with an estimated 1,400 casualties, primarily civilians.
According to Gaza's health ministry, the ongoing Israeli strikes have resulted in a devastating toll, with at least 3,785 Palestinians losing their lives and another 12,493 sustaining injuries in the region.
Check all the Israel-Hamas LIVE updates here
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: UK's Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday for talks on Israel, Gaza
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday where he will hold talks with counterparts in the region to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza, his office said.
In the talks, Sunak will stress "the imperative of avoiding regional escalation and preventing the further unnecessary loss of civilian life", his office said. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israel announces evacuation plan for Kiryat Shmona city near Lebanese border
Israel has ordered the evacuation of residents of Kiryat Shmona, a northern town close to the Lebanese border, the defence ministry said on Friday.
Kiryat Shmona has a population of more that 20,000 and is some 2 km (1 mile) from the border fence. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church: Hamas
The Hamas-controlled interior ministry said several displaced people sheltering at a church compound in Gaza were killed and injured after an Israeli strike late Thursday.
The strike left a "large number of martyrs and injured" at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, the ministry said.
Witnesses told AFP the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gaza residents had taken refuge as the war raged in the Palestinian enclave. (AFP)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Telangana Minister Rama Rao seeks UN intervention in Palestine-Israeli crisis
Describing the loss of lives in Gaza in war-torn Palestine, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao has urged the United Nations to intervene immediately and work towards an amicable resolution.
In a message posted on 'X' on Thursday, Rama Rao said the actions of both Palestine and Israel are difficult to justify and are creating a severe humanitarian crisis. (PTI)
Where are the Hamas hostages?
Israel says the hostages were taken to Gaza but their exact whereabouts within the enclave are unknown, making their rescue more complicated. It is believed many could be held in the warren of tunnels under Gaza that Israeli troops call the "Gaza Metro".
Hamas on Monday released a video of Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli woman captured at a dance party. In the video, she was shown being treated for an injury to her arm by an unidentified medical worker. (Reuters)
How many Hamas hostages are there?
As reported by Israel's public broadcaster Kan on Thursday, approximately 200 individuals are being detained in Gaza, including 30 minors and young children, along with 20 individuals aged over 60, according to military sources.
Hamas, on the other hand, claims to have between 200 and 250 hostages. They have stated that over 20 of the hostages have lost their lives due to Israeli air strikes, although specific details have not been provided. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: China's Mideast envoy urges guarantees for Palestinians
China's special Mideast envoy pinned the cause of the Israel-Gaza crisis on the lack of guarantees for Palestinian rights and urged greater coordination with Moscow in a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Qatar, a key go-between in the conflict.
In the first leg of his tour in the region, China's envoy for Middle East issues Zhai Jun landed in Qatar on Thursday where he reaffirmed with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Bogdanov Beijing's alignment with Moscow in their efforts to help de-escalate the Gaza crisis. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: World leaders in Israel to douse war fire; From Biden to Rishi Sunak here's how the world is striving
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is going to land in the early morning of October 19 in Israel for two days to hold meetings with Israeli PM Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. He will later head to “a number of other regional capitals," reported HT.
Sunak's visit follows those of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on October 17 and US President Joe Biden on October 18. French President Emmanuel Macron said he will also travel to the region “as soon as I consider that we have a useful agenda and very concrete actions to drive forward." Read the full story here.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security
Declaring that US leadership "holds the world together," President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.
Acknowledging that “these conflicts can seem far away," Biden insisted in a rare Oval Office address that they remain “vital for America’s national security" as he prepared to ask Congress for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries. (AP)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Colombian president's statements on Gaza jeopardize close military ties with Israel
Escalating tensions between Colombia and Israel over the Gaza war could undo decades of close military ties between them and hamper Colombia’s ability to fight drug traffickers and rebels, security analysts say.
Israel has been one of Colombia’s main suppliers of war planes, surveillance equipment and assault rifles since the 1990s. But on Sunday its foreign ministry announced a suspension of defense exports to Colombia, after President Gustavo Petro refused to condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel and compared Israel's actions in Gaza to those of Nazi Germany. (AP)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israel receives armoured vehicles from US amid war with Hamas
Israel received a cargo plane carrying the initial shipment of armoured vehicles from the United States to replace the vehicles damaged during the war, the Israel Ministry of Defence informed on Thursday.
"The Israel Ministry of Defense recently received a cargo plane from the United States, carrying the initial shipment of armoured vehicles designated for use by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). They are being transferred to the IDF to replace vehicles damaged during the war," the Israel Ministry of Defence posted on X
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Jamila al-Shanti, first woman in Hamas Politburo killed in Israeli strike
Hamas-affiliated media reported on Thursday morning that Jamila al-Shanti, the first woman elected to the Hamas politburo was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
The report came hours after the Israeli Defense Forces announced that it killed Rafat Abu Hilal, the highest commander of Gaza's Popular Resistance Committees. The PRC is a coalition of terror groups opposed to the Palestinian Authority and Fatah's relationship with Israel.
The military said Abu Hilal was killed in Rafah.
Shanti, 68, was the widow of Hamas co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi. She was elected to its politburo in 2021. The 15-member council is the terror organization's highest decision-making body. (ANI)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Biden urges US to lead world against Hamas, Putin threats
President Joe Biden made an impassioned call for the United States to show global leadership by backing Israel and Ukraine, saying in a speech from the Oval Office Thursday that defeating Hamas and Russia was a vital US interest.
Biden, 80, said he would make an "urgent" request to Congress on Friday for funding to help Ukraine and Israel, arguing that this was an investment for the United States' future on the world stage for decades to come. (AFP)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: ‘I grieve with families of those killed or wounded in the tragedy at hospital in Gaza,’ Biden | WATCH
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: 'Secured agreement for first shipment of humanitarian assistance from UN to Gaza,' says Biden
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: 'We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win,' says US President Joe Biden
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Joe Biden to send budget request to Congress to support Israel: White House
US President Joe Biden will send an urgent budget request to Congress seeking funds to support its allies including Israel and Ukraine and for America's national security needs, said White House on Friday.
Taking to X, the White House said, "Tomorrow, President Biden will send an urgent budget request to Congress to fund America's national security needs and to support our critical partners - including Israel and Ukraine."
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: PM Modi speaks with Palestinian president, assures humanitarian assistance
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday.
Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa
As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, the United States Thursday launched a visa waiver program allowing Israelis wishing to visit the United States for 90 days or less to come without applying for a visa.
The US announced Sept. 27 that it was admitting Israel into the visa waiver program, adding the country to a select group of 40 mostly European and Asian countries whose citizens can travel to the U.S. for three months without visas.
At the time, the US said Israelis could start traveling to America without visas as of November 30. In a news release, the Department of Homeland Security said the program was operational as of Thursday. (AP)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Around 60 police officers injured during an anti-Israel protest in Berlin| WATCH
Around 60 police officers were injured yesterday during an anti-Israel protest in Berlin, Germany.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: White House deletes Biden picture with US troops in Israel after citicism
The White House post of US President Joe Biden engaging with US frontline soldiers deployed in war-torn Israel got criticised for revealing the identity of troops, Fox News reported on Thursday.
However, the White House account deleted the photo soon after it was shared on social media platforms. Users slammed Biden's team for the dangerous mistake, accusing the administration of "compromising" the troops' faces while they were in Israel in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack. (ANI)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israel bombs historic church in Gaza, Biden pledges support with concern for Palestinians
Israel-Hamas war news: Israel's carpet bombing of Gaza in retaliation the the 7 October Hamas attack continues even as almost 3,000 people have lost their lives in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.
Israel is also witnessing a flurry of visits from Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a bid to prevent the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Gaza from escalating. Read the complete story here.
‘Israel continues to attack terrorist infrastructures of Hezbollah,' says Israel Defense Forces| WATCH
“The IDF continues to attack terrorist infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah. In response to launches and firing from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory during the day, the IDF attacked several infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, including observation and alert positions," tweeted IDF.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Chinese Mideast envoy calls for rights guarantees for Palestinians
China's special envoy for the Mideast pinned the cause of the Israel-Gaza crisis on the lack of guarantee for the rights of Palestinians, as he met with his Russian counterpart in Qatar, a key diplomatic go-between in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
In the first leg of his tour in the region, China's envoy for Middle East issues Zhai Jun landed in Qatar on Thursday where he reaffirmed with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Bogdanov Beijing's alignment with Moscow in their efforts to help de-escalate the Gaza crisis. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Gaza awaits urgently needed aid from Egypt
Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes Thursday, including in the south where Palestinians were told to take refuge, as the Israeli defense minister ordered ground troops to prepare to see Gaza “from the inside", though he didn't indicate when the ground assault would begin.
Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals tried to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for a desperately needed aid delivery from Egypt. Doctors in darkened wards across Gaza performed surgeries by the light of mobile phones and used vinegar to treat infected wounds. (PTI)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: ‘Middle East situation is increasing uncertainty,’ says Japan's Finance minister
Japan's finance minister says the Middle East situation is increasing uncertainty in the global economy, The Spectator reported.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Hamas says several dead at Gaza church compound after Israel strike
The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza said several people who sought shelter at a church complex were killed or wounded in an Israeli strike, AFP reported.
Witnesses said the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target near the church. Israel's army said it was checking. (AFP)
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Congress condemns hospital bombing in Gaza, calls for accountability
Israel-Hamas war news: As leaders of the West flurry to Israel in a bid to avoid an escalation of the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters, Indian National Congress and its president Mallikarjun Kharge issued a statement condemning the air strike that killed 500 people who were taking shelter in a hospital in Gaza.
According to the statement, Congress had earlier issued a statement condemning the Hamas fighters' attack on Israel on 7 October. Read the complete story here.
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Palestine reduced to a minuscule, says CPI(M) General Secy Sitaram Yechury
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday extended support to Palestine in the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.
While attending the meeting organized by the CPI(M) in support of Palestine, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "Palestine has been reduced to a minuscule. There are more Palestinians living outside Palestine than there are inside Palestine. Egypt has correctly said that we have no problem providing refuge to Palestinians, but once Israel succeeds in pushing them into the Sinai Peninsula, they will never allow Palestinians to go back."
"The whole of the land will be taken by Israel. That is the conspiracy," he said.
“Condemn these attacks & counter-attacks. UN must enforce a stop to this. UN must ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, withdrawal of all Israeli illegal settlements & occupation of Palestinian lands & implement the 2 Nation State solution," Yechury worte on X. (ANI)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns
The European Union began taking steps on Thursday to limit the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc, amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb attack on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamic extremists.
Spain, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, activated a crisis mechanism to speed up decision-making and coordination between the 27 member countries, the bloc's institutions and major partners like the United Nations or the United States. (AP)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: UK PM Rishi Sunak to travel to Israel on a two-day trip
UK PM Sunak will arrive in Israel on Thursday on a two-day trip to the Middle East region, informed Sunak's office. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Joe Biden says 'angry politics' must not derail US global duty
President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Americans to set aside "angry politics" and unite behind military support for Israel and Ukraine as a civic duty to the world.
"We can't let petty partisan angry politics get in the way of our responsibility as a great nation. We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen," Biden said in a televised address to the nation. (AFP)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Gaza under Israeli siege: Bread lines, yellow water and nonstop explosions
There are explosions audible in the cramped, humid room where Azmi Keshawi shelters with his family in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis. The bombardments keep coming closer, he says, and they're wreaking death and destruction.
Keshawi, his wife, two sons, two daughters and tiny grandchildren are trying to survive inside.
The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for a devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel almost two weeks ago and the Keshawi family’s sense of desperation is growing. Food is running out and Israel has so far stopped humanitarian attempts to bring it in. (AP)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: US President Biden compares Hamas to Vladimir Putin, seeks funding for Israel, Ukraine
Us President Joe Biden on Friday morning delivered a rare Oval speech amid Israel and Hamas war.
President Biden appealed to Americans for the US support in the wars in Ukraine and Israel. He compared Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin and added he would send billions of dollars of aid packages to Ukraine and Israel.
Biden pledged unwavering support for Israel's security, “today and always," while adding that the world “can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians" in the besieged Gaza Strip. Read the full story here.
As Israel readies troops for ground assault, Gaza awaits urgently needed aid from Egypt
Egypt and Israel were still negotiating the entry of fuel for hospitals. Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Hamas has stolen fuel from U.N. facilities and Israel wants assurances that won’t happen. The first trucks of aid were expected to go in Friday, AP reported.
With the Egypt-Gaza border crossing in Rafah closed, the already dire conditions at Gaza’s second-largest hospital deteriorated further, said Dr. Mohammed Qandeel of Nasser Hospital in the southern town of Khan Younis. Power was shut off in most of the hospital and medical staff were using mobile phones for light.
At least 80 wounded civilians and 12 dead flooded into the hospital after witnesses said a strike hit a residential building in Khan Younis. Doctors had no choice but to leave two to die because there were no ventilators, Qandeel said. (AP)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: 'World is on fire, America needs strong leadership': Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley takes aim at Biden
Taking a jibe at US President Joe Biden, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said that the world is currently on fire, and America needs a new, strong leadership to deal with it.
She said that this situation would not even come if Joe Biden had not been so weak in Afghanistan, so slow in Ukraine, and so absent from the border.
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israeli defence chief says troops will soon see Gaza 'from inside'
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave "from inside", suggesting an expected ground invasion with the aim of annihilating Hamas could be nearing.
Israel pounded Gaza with more air strikes on Thursday over the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen who killed 1,400 Israelis.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak followed U.S. President Joe Biden with a visit to demonstrate Western support for the war against Hamas militants. Sunak also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who called the targeting of Gaza civilians “heinous." (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Lebanon army says Israel killed member of 'journalist team'
Lebanon's army blamed Israel Friday for killing a member of a "journalist team" covering cross-border tensions in the country's south, as war rages further south between Israel and Gaza-based militants.
On Thursday, "a journalist team of seven people covering news... near the Israeli enemy's al-Abad site outside the town of Hula, was targeted with machine guns by enemy (Israeli) members, killing one and injuring another," the Lebanese army said in a statement. (AFP)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Indian-origin doctor in Bahrain fired for anti-Palestine tweets
An Indian-origin doctor employed at a Bahraini hospital faced termination for sharing incendiary remarks on social media aimed at Palestinians.
Dr Sunil Rao posted a series of tweets in which he voiced support for Israel during its conflict with Hamas. These tweets were brought to the attention of Bahraini authorities after being reported by a user on X.
Subsequently, Dr. Rao lost his job.
However, Sunil penned an apology on X saying, “I would like to apologise about the statement that I posted on this platform. It was insensitive in the context of the current event. As a doctor all lives matter. I respect this country its people and its religion deeply as I have been here for past 10 years."
Meanwhile, Royal Bahrain Hospital tweeted that his posts do not reflect the opinion of the hospital.
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: 'Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields,' says Joe Biden| WATCH
US President Joe Biden said, “The assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war, tragedy, and brutality inflicted on the people of Ukraine, people that were very badly hurt since Putin launched his all-out invasion. Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy."
“Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields and innocent Palestinian families are suffering greatly because of them. Meanwhile, Putin denies Ukraine has or ever had real statehood. He claims the Soviet Union created Ukraine," Biden added. (ANI)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: ‘Iran is supporting Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region,’ says US President Joe Biden| WATCH
US President Joe Biden said, “Iran is supporting Russia's in Ukraine, and it's supporting Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region and will continue to hold them accountable, I might add. The United States and our partners across the region are working to build a better future for the Middle East, one where the Middle East is more stable, and better connected to its neighbours, and through innovative projects like the Indian Middle East-Europe Rail Corridor that I announced this year at the summit of the world's biggest economies."
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden casts Russia, Hamas as parallel threats to ‘Democracy’
President Joe Biden directly appealed to the American people to support funding for Israel and Ukraine’s war efforts, warning that Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose parallel threats to US democracy.
The prime-time speech precedes a formal White House request that Congress provide roughly $100 billion in resources for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and the US southern border. Biden argued that supporting Ukraine and Israel in their fights against Russia and militant groups, respectively is vital for US national security. (Bloomberg)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: China ready to liaise with Russia on Mideast crisis
China is ready to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to cool down the Israel-Palestinian conflict, its Middle East special envoy said after meeting with his Russian counterpart this week, Chinese state media reported.
China and Russia share the same position on the Palestinian issue, Zhai Jun was quoted saying after meeting with Russia's special representative for Middle East and African countries in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.
"The fundamental reason for the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is that the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people have not been guaranteed," Zhai said.
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: US President Biden to seek billions in military aid for Israel
President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Americans to spend billions more dollars to help Israel fight Hamas while Israel's defence chief told his troops to be ready to go into the Gaza Strip to destroy the Palestinian militant group.
In a televised White House speech late on Thursday that also addressed Ukraine's effort to repel Russia's invasion, Biden said Hamas sought to "annihilate" Israel's democracy. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: ‘Assessing nature of these attacks’ says Pentagon on if Iran linked with Hamas assault on Israel
The Pentagon on Thursday (local time) said that the United States is continuing to assess the nature of the Hamas attacks that took place in Israel on October 7 and added that at this point, the information of Iran's link to it is not clear.
"We're continuing to assess the nature of these attacks, and that's something that we will continue to look very closely...At this point, the information that we have does not show a direct connection to the Hamas attacks on October 7 as it relates to Iran...," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a press briefing on Thursday. (ANI)
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel bombed historic Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: US troops attacked in Iraq, Syria
US troops have been repeatedly attacked in Iraq and Syria in recent days, US officials said on Thursday, as Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups with regional tensions soaring during the Israel-Hamas war.
US President Joe Biden has sent naval power to the Middle East in the past two weeks, including two aircraft carriers, other warships and about 2,000 Marines. (Reuters)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!