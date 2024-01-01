Israel to pull thousands of troops from Gaza: What does it mean?
The Israel military said in a statement on Monday that five brigades, or several thousand troops, were being taken out of Gaza in the coming weeks for training and rest. What does this move mean amid the raging Israel-Hamas war?
The Israel military announced on Monday that it is withdrawing some forces from war-hit Gaza to shift them to more targeted operations against Hamas, Reuters reported. This is likely to be a temporary move but the “most significant" one as this is the first pullback of troops announced by Israel since the beginning of the war in October 2023.