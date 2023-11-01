‘Living hell’ Gaza ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children: UNICEF amid Israel’s relentless airstrikes
Israel-Gaza war news: As Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel continues to batter Gaza with strikes to “root out Hamas terrorists”, world agencies have highlighted that the number of children affected by the Israel-Gaza war could rise
UNICEF, a United Nations agency, said on Tuesday that the Gaza Strip has become the graveyard for children and thousands of kids have died in just two weeks, while flagging the lack of “clean water, mass displacement, the overcrowding, and the damage to water and sanitation infrastructure" in the coming days amid the relentless airstrikes by Israel.