Oldest Christian community faces ‘threat of extinction’ amid Israel's bombardment of Gaza
Israel-Hamas war: Number of Christians in Gaza drops as violence and poverty drive them away. Further attacks on clergy and churches in the West Bank have quadrupled
Israel-Hamas war: Amid the war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza, a third religious community faces threat of extinction. Palestine's Gaza and the West Bank are home to the oldest Christian community in the world. This community is now on the brink of extinction as Israel continues its incessant bombardment in Gaza, citing “self defense" post the 7 October Hamas attack.