Over 600 ex-Israeli security officials urge Trump to pressure govt to end Gaza war: ‘Hamas no longer poses…’

More than 600 retired Israeli security officials, including former heads of intelligence agencies, reportedly urged US President Donald Trump to pressure their own government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to end the war in Gaza.

"It is our professional judgement that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel," the former officials wrote in an open letter shared with the media on Monday, as per news agency AFP.

Signed by hundreds of people, including former chiefs of Shin Bet and the Mossad spy agency, the letter called on Trump to "steer" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decisions.

“At first, this war was a just war, a defensive war, but when we achieved all military objectives, this war ceased to be a just war,” said Ami Ayalon, former director of the Shin Bet security service, was quoted by Alarabiya English as saying.

The war, nearing its 23rd month, “is leading the State of Israel to lose its security and identity,” Ayalon warned in a video released to accompany the letter.

Israel launched its military operation in the Gaza Strip in response to the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu pushed for the release of hostages through a "decisive military victory" as an understanding forms that Hamas is not interested in a deal, a diplomatic source told The Times of Israel.

According to the report, the source added, "Israel is in contact with the Americans," noting US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's comments that Washington wants to end the Gaza war rather than expand it, and is no longer interested in partial hostage deals.

Deal or no deal? Channel 12 News reported that with the US moving away from temporary ceasefire arrangements in exchange for some hostages Israel is expected to decide this week whether to intensify its Gaza offensive or allow more time for a potential deal even at the risk of harm to hostages.

The decision is reportedly dividing Israel's security cabinet.

While Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz remain undecided,The Times of Israel reported that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs are in favor of expanding the fighting.