PM Modi speaks to Egyptian President as Israeli airstrikes batter Gaza, flags security threat to region
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi exchanged views on the ongoing “Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip”, the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a telephonic conversation and exchanged views on the ongoing "Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip", the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message