Business News/ News / World/  PM Modi speaks to Egyptian President as Israeli airstrikes batter Gaza, flags security threat to region

PM Modi speaks to Egyptian President as Israeli airstrikes batter Gaza, flags security threat to region

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a telephonic conversation and exchanged views on the ongoing "Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip", the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The rough translation of the spokesperson's post read, "President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, in which the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip."

Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 07:51 PM IST
