Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi exchanged views on the ongoing “Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip”, the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a telephonic conversation and exchanged views on the ongoing "Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip", the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said in a Facebook post on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rough translation of the spokesperson's post read, "President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, in which the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!