Pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupy New York Times office, demand ceasefire in Gaza
In New York's latest incidence of protest since the Israel-Hamas war started on 7 October, demonstrators entered The New York Times building, reading off the names of Palestinians killed in Gaza and calling for a cease-fire.
