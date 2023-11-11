UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had made a late plea for calm late on Friday, calling for protesters to do so "respectfully and peacefully".

The political row

Many people accused UK's Metropolitan Police of being "very selective" while taking action against a group and even held UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman responsible for "fuelling" the march.

Rishi Sunak was recently under pressure to sack one of his most senior ministers, Suella Braverman, after she published an inflammatory article attacking the police's handling of a planned pro-Palestinian march. She accused police of being more sympathetic to so-called left-wing protests than others.

In an opinion piece published ahead of a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday, Braverman - the home secretary responsible for policing and national security - accused the police of exhibiting a "double standard" in the way they treat protests, notably pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Braverman also criticised tens of thousands of protesters who have gathered in London since the Hamas attack on Israel last month. The home secretary called the protests "hate marches", despite the fact they have not led to overt violence.

She is seen as a possible candidate to be the next leader of the governing Conservative Party.

A social media user, Aamer Anwar, tweeted, "Here’s your ‘Hate March’ @SuellaBraverman fuelled by you, with St George flags shouting “England till I die" marching to ‘defend’ the Cenotaph, rioting, attacking the police, disrupting the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month #RemembanceDay 🇵🇸🕊️