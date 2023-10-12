Israel-Hamas War: US urges travellers to reconsider plans for visiting Israel

Following the recent Hamas attacks on Israel, the US State Department has recommended that Americans rethink their plans to travel to Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the travel advisory for the West Bank has been elevated to level 3, indicating increased caution, while the advisory for Gaza remains at its highest level, “Level 4: Do Not Travel," ANI reported.

According to the department's official statement, “On October 11, 2023, the Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Israel and the West Bank to Level 3 - Reconsider Travel. The Travel Advisory for Gaza remains Level 4 - Do Not Travel. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on October 3, 2023." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agency increased its travel advisory to level 3, mentioning the ongoing threats posed by terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists, and other violent extremists who are actively planning potential attacks in Israel, as well as in the West Bank and Gaza.

“Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities," it read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Violence can occur in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning, the statement added.

"Individuals should follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials," the updated travel advisory said.

"While Ben Gurion International Airport remains open, we are aware that several major airlines have announced that they have suspended flights," the advisory stated, adding, "Please check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status. US citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt."

On October 7, there was a significant escalation when Hamas launched an unexpected assault on Israel, launching a barrage of rockets into the southern and central regions of the country.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), reported that 1,200 Israelis had lost their lives, with more than 2,700 individuals sustaining injuries. He underscored that Israeli soldiers remained prepared to carry out their mission in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Nuanced stance on Gaza could grant India gains

While the US administration remains dedicated to assisting Israel and deploying military resources to the area, different US government agencies are covertly collaborating to establish a precise understanding of the on-ground situation.

In a recent gathering with representatives from the Jewish community at the White House, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong commitment to hostage rescue operations. He stressed that, although the administration is actively dealing with the crisis, specific details cannot be shared to ensure the safety of those involved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biden delivered a clear caution to Iran, urging them to exercise caution in their regional activities in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel.

"The US is surging additional military assistance to the Israeli Defense Force including ammunition, interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome, we moved the US carrier fleet to the eastern Mediterranean and are sending more fighter jets there, to that region, and made it clear, made it clear to the Iranians - be careful," Biden said.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!