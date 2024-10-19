Viral Video: Benjamin Netanyahu says nothing will ‘deter’ him as drone targets Israeli PM’s house

Israel-Hamas war: In a free-wheeling interview, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said nothing will deter him and Israel “will win this war”.

Livemint
Updated19 Oct 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Israel Hamas war: Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.
Israel Hamas war: Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.(AP)

A videos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went viral on Saturday after a drone targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea. Neither he nor his wife were home at the time of the attack.

In a video that went viral on Saturday, Netanyahu could be heard saying that nothing will deter him and Israel “will win this war”. He said Israel killed Hamas’ leader Yahya Sinwar "two days ago".

Also Read | Iran’s ‘hit list’ has Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on top, 10 others are…

In a free-wheeling 22-second interview, Netanyahu was asked, "How's it going?". He replied, "Well, two days ago, we took out Yahya Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind whose goons beheaded men, raped our women, burned babies alive, we took him out and we're continuing our battle, with Iran's other terrorist proxies."

"We are going to win this war," Netanyahu said, adding that nothing will deter him.

His statement came days after Israel claimed Sinwar’s death. Sinwar was the chief architect of the 2023 Hamas raid on Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped another 250. "While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end," Netanyahu said on October 18.

Also Read | Netanyahu says Israel ‘settled accounts’: What we know about Nasrallah’s killing

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not distinguish combatants from civilians but say more than half the dead are women and children, news agency Associated Press reported.

Drone attack on PM's house

The Israeli government said on Saturday that a drone targeted Prime Minister Netanyahu’s house, though there were no casualties, as Iran’s supreme leader vowed Hamas would continue its fight following the killing of the mastermind of last year’s deadly October 7 attack.

Also Read | Netanyahu says Israel ‘settled accounts’: What we know about Nasrallah’s killing

The drone attack was launched from Lebanon earlier this morning, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday, citing Israel PM's Office.

In a statement, the Israel Prime Minister's Office said that Netanyahu and his wife Sara were not at home at the time of the attack and there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Also Read | Netanyahu says Israel ‘settled accounts’: What we know about Nasrallah’s killing

Two other drones that were fired from Lebanon this morning were downed by Israel's air defences, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv, according to The Times of Israel report. Meanwhile, sirens sound again in several northern communities in the Haifa Bay area, warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldViral Video: Benjamin Netanyahu says nothing will ‘deter’ him as drone targets Israeli PM’s house

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.